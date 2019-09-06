LIVINGSTON — The Park High football program will forfeit the remainder of its 2019 football season due to "the lack of enrollment in the football program", the school announced in a press release late Thursday.
Livingston will forfeit the remainder of its varsity football season per e-mail from Park AD.— NWMTA (@NWMTA) September 6, 2019
Livingston was down to 15 underclassmen (four seniors) after last Friday's 55-0 loss at Lewistown, and 35 total players are in the program, according to Livingston athletic director Regina Wood.
The Rangers were scheduled to play host to Sidney at 4 p.m. Saturday in a Class A matchup. The schools' junior varsity teams will play as scheduled, while this week will turn into a bye for Sidney's varsity team, per Sidney AD Chris Lee.
"Student safety remains a priority in the Livingston School District," the release said. "With the safety of players at the forefront, coaches and high school administrators considered student numbers, student injuries and avoiding future injuries. We are concerned about the reality of 14-year-old boys on the field competing against 18- and 19-year-old young men. Additionally, between current injuries, inexperience, and the low number of upperclassmen, we are unable to field a competitive varsity team."
Livingston coaches and administrators started discussing the possibility of forfeiting the season after last week's Fergus game, where multiple Rangers suffered injuries, Wood said. Players who transferred or decided not to play football were among the several factors that led to the team's low numbers, per Wood and Livingston's co-principals Lynne Scalia and Lori Dust.
"Our numbers, when we started the season, were pretty good, but we had certain circumstances where they started to drop," Dust said over the phone Friday. "We are researching and doing what we need to do to build the program."
According to 2017-18 enrollment numbers reported by the MHSA, Livingston had 447 students.
The school said the JV program will continue throughout the fall, and all 15 upperclassmen are eligible to play at that level.
"Steps being taken to communicate with all stakeholders include ongoing contact with activities directors in the Eastern A Division schools and representatives from the Montana High School Association as well as discussion with upperclassmen parents and players," the release continued. "Coaches have held an all-team meeting to discuss Park High Football for the remainder of 2019 and beyond."
Livingston also forfeited games at the beginning of the 2016 season, the same year Missoula Hellgate cancelled its season. Wood, Dust and Scalia cited the Hellgate example as a reason for optimism with their football program. Hellgate's varsity program returned in 2017, snapped a 57-game losing streak last Sept. 21 and won again a week later.
Dust called Livingston's forfeited season "a reset."
"We’re all disappointed, but we’re optimistic," she said. "We’re completely confident in the direction we’re going."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.