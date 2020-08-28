The Lions and Vigilantes from East Helena broke in Lockwood Stadium, playing under the Friday night lights for the first time since crews finished construction of the field over the summer.
As announcer and Lockwood history teacher Seth Hirschkorn drew attention to the lights kicking on over the two teams, the reaction was far from silent. Despite restrictions implemented by state and local health officials to help minimize the spread of COVID-19, cheers came from family and friends pressed against the chain link fence that surrounded the field.
“I think all schools pretty much expect that, or something like it, at this point. … Obviously this isn’t what we expected when we built this, that we’d have 2,990 seats empty out of 3,000,” said Lockwood Superintendent Tobin Novasio.
After several contentious weeks between Yellowstone County health officials and parents of kids involved in middle and high school sports for the fall season, those roped around the field in Lockwood on Friday showed nothing but support for the JV football team in its losing effort against the East Helena Vigilantes. The groups who came to watch the game managed to arrange themselves in a socially distant manner along Stoneshaven Trail, some donning face masks for most of the game.
With the decision on the part of the county not to allow spectators at athletic events at the start of the school year, a decision that Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton has said is subject to change with the rise or fall in COVID-19 infections, parents and athletes have made their objections clear. An online petition to allow spectators has gathered several thousand signatures from Yellowstone County residents and others. Earlier in the evening Friday, organizers held a rally that drew about 100 people, all calling for parents to be able to watch their kids compete in person.
Although some counties have allowed a limited number of spectators for each competitor, Felton has maintained that the season will begin with empty stands. For more than two months, Yellowstone County has led the state in active cases of COVID-19 among its residents.
“We were pretty much upfront with our parents during our meetings with them and said here’s the deal: if you want to be in the stands later, you’ve got to respect this early,” said Novasio, referring to the temporary ban on spectators.
“I think if you talk to any kid, they’re just thankful to be playing this season. Being able to have their parents watch in the stands is just the cherry on top,” he said.
During the second quarter, the cheer squad decided to change up their routine by working their way around the track, away from the nearly empty stands and toward the viewers watching from the edge of the field.
“It was called on the fly, and so long as it’s OK with the admin people, I think it’ll be a new part of every game,” said cheer coach Lindsey Talmark.
The Lions managed to score a touchdown for their first game during the final quarter, with the game ending with East Helena winning 32-8.
For those who can’t find a spot along the fence line, future high school games can be watched online through https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/.
