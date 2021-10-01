BOZEMAN – Dee Pretty On Top is still the athletic director and Jerry Harris is still the head football coach at Lodge Grass after the school board opted not to pursue termination at a special meeting Wednesday night.
“Both back in business,” Pretty On Top told 406mtsports.com Thursday night.
The two faced the board 12 days after a COVID-19 related dustup at halftime of the Indians’ football game against Fairview on Sept. 17. That night, Superintendent Trivian Rides The Bear requested the removal of a Lodge Grass player who had been in quarantine for contact tracing but also had been vaccinated and tested negative five times during the week, including the morning of the game.
Harris and Pretty On Top declined to remove the player, in part citing Lodge Grass’ lack of a COVID-19 policy, and on the following Monday they were both suspended, with Rides The Bear saying she would recommend their termination at the board’s next regular meeting. A day later, Harris was reinstated to coach the Indians’ game this past Thursday at Circle, but when a special board meeting was announced Friday – originally scheduled for Monday but postponed to Wednesday – both were included on the agenda.
Both said they were accused of "gross insubordination".
But after roughly two hours of discussion Wednesday in a packed board room and in the library where attendees watched via Zoom, no motions were made to remove either Pretty On Top or Harris.
“Overall it was a good night,” Pretty On Top said. “It was a good, positive response from the community. The comments were semi-heated, but that’s to be expected at any board meeting. I felt relieved and supported by community members and families who showed up and supported Jerry and I. To go through that process was exhausting.”
Rides The Bear did not respond last week to requests for comment. Pretty On Top said Thursday night he hopes the issue can be put behind them and they can work together for the betterment of the student experience.
“I want what’s best for the school and the kids moving forward,” he said. “I’m not going to get bogged down. I’m grateful to be at Lodge Grass, grateful for family support.”
Pretty On Top also added he and Harris appreciated the support they received from members of the Southern 3B conference in which Lodge Grass competes.
“Baker, Forsyth, Colstrip … every school in our district was so supportive of what we were going through,” he said. “It meant a lot. It was uplifting and I’m truly grateful.”
This story will be updated.
