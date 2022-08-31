The second and final week of nonconference play is here for Class AA football and there are some intriguing matchups across the state.
Two-time defending state champion Missoula Sentinel will travel to Bozeman to take on the last program besides the Spartans to win a state championship, which was the Hawks in 2019.
Sentinel, led by head coach Dane Oliver, has won 23 games in a row and hasn’t lost since Bozeman defeated the Spartans in the 2019 state semifinals.
On top of that, Helena Capital will take on Billings West, while Great Falls High and Butte High will go head-to-head in a battle of unbeatens.
Here’s a look ahead at each Class AA football matchup of Week 2.
Bozeman (0-1) at Sentinel (1-0) Thursday 7 p.m.
It was a knockdown-dragout football game last Friday between the Spartans and Billings West. Sentinel won 24-21 in a rematch of the 2021 state championship game and it won with defense, allowing the Golden Bears to muster just 133 total yards. Sentinel lived in the backfield notching 4.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss.
Quarterback Riley Allen was efficient and even though Montana State commit Adam Jones was held to 40 yards on 20 carries, Sentinel did just enough to win.
Now, they’ll be at home against Levi Wesche and Bozeman. The Hawks lost a 28-21 game to Capital. Jake Casagranda was forced to attempt 40 passes in the loss and completed 20 of those passes and threw two touchdowns but also had two interceptions.
The Hawks also managed just 33 yards on 24 carries as the Bozeman offensive line surrendered 4.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss. Sentinel averaged 2.8 yards per carry but surrendered just 0.8 so it could be tough sledding for both offenses.
Billings West (0-1) at Helena Capital (1-0) Friday, 7 p.m.
Sentinel’s win at Billings West was probably the most impressive of Week 1 as it was the second year in a row the Spartans have won a state title rematch against the Bears to the start the Class AA football season.
But another team that impressed during the first week of the season was Helena Capital and after playing at Billings West in the playoffs, on the road, in each of the past three seasons, the Bruins will finally get the Bears at Vigilante Stadium in Helena.
Just like Sentinel, Capital will play the top two finishers in the Eastern AA in the first two weeks. West won the division and Bozeman took second.
Led by quarterback Hudsen Grovom and Joey Michelotti, the Bruins rolled up 334 yards against Bozeman and had a combined 225 yards and two touchdowns from their quarterbacks. Grovom caught fire connecting on 6-of-7 pass attempts for 180 yards. Of course, an 80-yard touchdown pass to Tom Carter didn’t hurt. Yet, Michelotti also threw a touchdown pass.
Carter, the 200-meter sprint champion, also carried the ball 20 times for 79 yards and intercepted a pass on defense. That was in addition to 59 kickoff return yards and two tackles for loss, as well as a pass breakup.
All in all, a busy night for Tom Carter but Talon Marsh and the Bruin D-line was busy too. Marsh, a Montana State football commit, notched eight tackles, four tackles four loss and two sacks. Henry Gross also had two sacks.
Prior to the season Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said the standard at Capital was always to compete for state championships. Well, Friday night should give the Bruins a good idea of where they stand.
Daniel Teernik is a name to watch at running back for West. He managed 60 yards against Sentinel. Quarterback Drew McDowell will also look to build on an 18-of-30 performance that included two touchdowns and 127 yards, as well as zero interceptions. He also ran for a touchdown.
Butte High (1-0) at Great Falls High (1-0) Friday, 7 p.m.
Both the Bison and the Bulldogs won one-possession games during the first week of the season. Butte won at Naranche against Billings Senior. Great Falls High improved to 1-0 after rallying from a 20-3 deficit to beat Helena High in the first game for head coach Coda Tchida.
Rafe Longin was huge for the Bison and scored two rushing touchdowns, in addition to returning a kickoff 80-some yards to start the second half. Reed Harris, the Boston Collge commitment who played quarterback and receiver, hauled in a 30-yard reception to ice the win over Helena in the final minute.
“That was a big confidence booster for us,” Longin said after the win last week. “Especially when we have young guys step up. We lost one of our best O-line guys and we had some others step up and make it happen.”
It was the first win for Great Falls High in Helena since 2008. The Bison will host Butte, a fellow quarterfinalist a year ago in Class AA and one player they’ll have to focus on is Butte QB Jace Stetson.
Stetson completed 14-of-24 passes for 242 yards last week and also ran seven times for 61 yards to go along with a score. All-state wideout Cameron Gurnsey (Griz commit) will be another focal point for the Bison. He caught three passes for 38 yards in the opener but freshman Cayde Stajcar stole the show with four receptions for 113 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown in the win over Senior.
CMR (1-0) at Glacier (1-0) Friday, 7 p.m.
In another battle of unbeaten teams, Glacier will host CMR in Kalispell. The Wolfpack scored 63 points last week and fans should be ready for a shootout after both squads went over 450 yards of total offense last week.
Gage Sliter led all quarterbacks in Class AA with 340 yards, while Cole Taylor of CMR is right behind him at 278. He also ran for 73 yards, which gave him 361 total in the Rustlers' win over Missoula Hellgate last week.
The only problem for the Rustlers is that their defense surrendered 35 points in a 42-35 win over Hellgate so that will need to be shored up against Glacier, which looks to have one of the most explosive offenses in Class AA.
Helena (0-1) at Billings Senior (0-1) Friday, 7 p.m.
The Bengals played well in their loss to Great Falls High last week and junior quarterback Carter Kraft in particular had some stellar moments as he completed 24-of-38 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns.
Manu Melo also showed his breakout potential with five receptions for 118 yards and three total touchdowns (two receptions, one kickoff return). The Helena defense forced a couple of turnovers in the first half and got a big night from David Burgess who had two sacks.
Helena defeated Senior in Helena a season ago, but the tandem of Peyton Oakley and BB Bergen should offer up some excitement for the Broncs. Oakley and Bergen connected on two touchdowns, while Maclain Burckley caught eight passes for 73 yards and a touchdown too.
Kalispell Flathead (1-0) at Gallatin (1-0) Friday 7 p.m.
Garrett Dahlke only threw three incompletions last week for the Gallatin Raptors who are trying to build a playoff berth a season ago under head coach Hunter Chandler. Dahlke threw for 189 yards and two touchdowns but did have one interception yet it didn’t matter much as the Raptors defeated Missoula Big Sky 46-6. Flathead defeated Skyview thanks to a solid showing from Jackson Walker as he accounted for 188 total yards (47 on the ground) and two touchdowns. The Braves' defense did its part getting 10 tackles for loss and allowing just nine first downs.
Belgrade (0-1) at Missoula Hellgate (0-1) Friday, 7 p.m.
While the Knights fell short of their first win in Week 1 of the Class AA season, returning home should help with that as should starting QB Connor Dick. The 6-foot-4 dual-threat accounted for all five of Hellgate’s touchdowns last week with four passing and another on the ground.
Missoula Big Sky (0-1) at Billings Skyview (0-1) Friday, 7 p.m.
Both teams suffered through the mercy rule during the first week of the season and scored a combined six points. But one team will emerge with their first victory of 2022.
