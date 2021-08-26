BILLINGS — Maclain Burckley split the uprights from 20 yards out with two seconds left, helping Billings Senior rally for an 18-17 Class AA football victory over Butte Thursday night at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium as the two teams got the 2021 season off to a riveting start.
The Bulldogs scored 17 unanswered points for an eight-point lead with just under 11 minutes to play, but the Broncs responded with two long drives — all on the ground — and walked away the winners in the tight nonconference opener.
Burckley’s final kickoff bounced off a Butte player, negating any chance at a miracle runback. After the final whistle, Burckley had to survive a throng of well-wishers and celebrating teammates, who bounced him around with more force than likely anything he received on the field.
“It was just nerve-wracking,” said Burckley, whose smile was longer than his responses. “Fun.”
Burckley, who took over the kicking and punting duties after his brother Jacksen graduated in the spring, was called on after Peyton Morton was run out of bounds at the Butte 6-yard line with six seconds left.
With no timeouts remaining, the choice to Senior coach Chris Murdock was obvious.
“I think it would have been silly not to give (Maclain) a chance to kick it,” Murdock said. “He’s put as much time in as anybody has. He’s out here all the time kicking field goals thinking about that opportunity. So we just have confidence in him.”
Burckley nails this 20-yarder with :02 remaining. Senior leads 18-17 #mtscores pic.twitter.com/zrWOeDZ7Wz— Mike Scherting (@GazSportsSchert) August 27, 2021
The Bulldogs trailed 9-0 before Casey Kautzman’s 33-yard field goal got them within 9-3 at the end of the first half. Butte pulled ahead 10-9 on a 4-yard pass from Jace Stenson to Jonas Sherman and built the lead to 17-9 on a Stenson-to-Cameron Gurnsey touchdown pass of 11 yards with 10:48 to play.
But Butte couldn’t hang on.
“Hey, here’s the thing,” Butte coach Arie Grey said. “It’s going to be a good lesson for us as the season goes on. The little things that we have to do. But hats off to Senior, way to battle.”
The Broncs did so by running the ball.
Jacob Miller’s 6-yard run with 6:55 to play finished off a nine-play drive that covered 70 yards, all on running plays. A 36-yard keeper by quarterback Christian Emineth was a big play in that sequence.
Miller’s score pushed the Broncs within 15-13 — Senior’s two-point conversion failed — and they got the ball back in their own territory after Sam Poetzl batted a Kenley Leary pass into the air that was picked off by Morton.
That set the Broncs up on their own 34 and 13 running plays later Morton was run out of bounds at the Bulldogs’ 6, giving Burckley a shot at the lead-changing kick.
In all, the Broncs rushed 48 times for 323 yards. Miller finished with 147 yards on 29 carries and had both Senior touchdowns. Burckley also made a 33-yard field goal; his PAT attempt following Miller’s first score was blocked.
“That was the craziest game I’ve ever been in,” said Broncs offensive and defensive lineman Caleb Romero, before invoking his team’s overtime playoff win last season. “I’d say that was more crazy than the Glacier playoff game. Especially Day 1, Game 1 like this. Nothing better.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.