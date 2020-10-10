BILLINGS — Malta football coach Nick Oxarart considered his team the underdog going into Friday’s home game against rival Glasgow, and not because he's trying to manufacture motivation.
Glasgow was 6-0 and No. 3 in the 406mtsports.com Class B rankings going into Friday, while Malta was 3-0 and No. 5. The Scotties had outscored their opponents 280-41, compared to 92-31 for Malta, and they played better against common opponents — Glasgow beat Shepherd and Conrad by a combined score of 72-8; Malta’s margin of victory was 42-18, including 8-6 over Conrad.
Not only did Malta beat Glasgow, it rolled 36-14. Anything can happen in a rivalry game, especially during a season in a pandemic, but the Mustangs proved they weren’t simply a solid team coasting through an easy schedule. They might be a state championship contender.
“We were able to rise up to the challenge and make the most of it,” Oxarart told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com on Saturday. “Glasgow’s a very dangerous team with a lot of good athletes. We were able to capitalize on some mistakes, and our guys executed.”
Those mistakes included a turnover on downs and an interception in the first half. Malta scored a touchdown after the pick and carried a 16-0 lead into halftime.
The advantage ballooned to 24-0 in the third quarter and 36-6 until Glasgow scored as time expired.
Malta’s defense “shut down their run” and applied pressure on Glasgow’s quarterback, said Oxarart, who was impressed by his team's tackling.
"They out-manned us on defense," Glasgow coach Patrick Barnett told The Gazette and 406mtsports.com. "They’re a pretty good little football team."
As commanding as the win was, Oxarart is not ready to put his team on a tier above the Scotties.
“If we play again, the score might be reversed,” he said.
The Northern B rivals might get a rematch in the state playoffs, but they, like everyone else in the state, know that no future games are guaranteed.
Malta has canceled two of its games — against Wolf Point on Sept. 18 and at Harlem last week — for reasons related to COVID-19, Oxarart said (the decisions were made by county health departments, per Oxarart, who doesn’t remember which department called the games off). Before the season began, two Glasgow players tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and six of their teammates were considered close contacts. All eight missed the season opener at Shepherd.
Cases of COVID-19, as well as hospitalizations and deaths caused by it, have increased in Montana since July and have skyrocketed recently. More than 20 high school sporting events have been canceled or postponed in the last two weeks.
“It’s harder on the adults than the kids,” Oxarart said. “Kids will stay positive if you stay positive.”
Malta hasn’t restricted attendance at its football stadium this season, and Friday’s game was filled with Malta and Glasgow fans who were masked and physically distanced, Oxarart said. The crowd would have been larger in normal years, he added, and restrictions would be in place if Phillips County had more COVID-19 cases. It had nine confirmed active cases as of Saturday, while Valley County (where Glasgow resides) had 56.
“Real fortunate we’re playing at all,” Oxarart said. “Hoping everybody stays safe because that’s the ultimate thing.”
The cancellations have made this point of the season feel earlier than it is for Oxarart. The Mustangs only have two regular season games remaining, including one at home: next week against Fairfield, which is No. 2 in Class B but lost to Red Lodge 28-20 on Friday.
It’s been “a long time” since Malta beat Fairfield, Oxarart said. Considering how each team played last week, there’s a good chance the Mustangs will end the drought against an opponent they consider a rival.
“We haven’t beaten them in so long, they might not consider us a rival,” Oxarart said with a laugh. “We have to gear up.”
