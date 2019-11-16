FAIRVIEW -- Fairview rolled past Fort Benton 48-8 and Alberton-Superior downed Great Falls Central 44-14 on Saturday afternoon to both move into the 8-Man football championships.
The teams will square off at 1 p.m. next Saturday at Rocky Mountain College in Billings for the crown.
Fairview 48, Fort Benton 8
Cody Asbeck scored three touchdowns, Alex Schriver ran for two more and threw for a third, and the Warriors raced to a 42-point halftime lead and coasted in the second half in crushing the Longhorns.
Asbeck ran for three first-quarter touchdowns -- from 49, 41 and 24 yards out -- and Schriver scored from 4 yards out as Fairview built a 28-0 lead after one quarter. Schriver's runs from 4 and 45 yards made it 42-0 at intermission.
Jesse Selting caught a 30-yard pass from Schriver in the third quarter for a 48-0 lead.
Hayden Axtman's 45-yard run in the fourth quarter put Fort Benton on the scoreboard.
Alberton-Superior 44, Great Falls Central 14
Trey Green scored three touchdowns and Bryan Mask ran for two more to lead Clark Fork into its first championship game in its four years as a co-op.
Green opened the scoring with a 17-yard run and he put the Mountain Cats ahead for good with a 4-yard scamper to make it 14-6 after one quarter.
Mask's scored from 9 and 5 yards away in the third and fourth quarters gave Clark Fork some breathing room after leading 22-14 at halftime.
Shane Girres ran for one score and threw for the other for Great Falls Central. Girres had a 48-yard run and threw a 19-yard pass to Kolby Aderhold for the other score.
As Superior, the school won titles in 2008 and 2012. It defeated Fairview for the crown in '12.
