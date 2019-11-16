JORDAN -- Thanks in large part to the Murnion family, the Jordan Mustangs put themselves in position to win their first state football championship by trouncing Big Sandy 55-25 on Saturday afternoon in a 6-Man semifinal.
The Mustangs (11-1) earned a rematch with Wibaux, which toppled Westby-Grenora 36-28 in the other semifinal. The teams meet at 1 p.m. next Saturday in Jordan.
Wibaux routed Jordan 70-27 for the 6-Man title a year ago.
Jordan 55, Big Sandy 25
Edward Murnion scored six touchdowns and cousin Keenan Murnion tossed two TD passes as Jordan avenged its only defeat of the season.
The victory puts the Mustangs on a similar course as a year ago, when they won a semifinal game against Richey-Lambert after getting whipped by the same team in the season opener.
Jordan, which opened the season with a 44-28 loss at Big Sandy (10-1), drew first blood when Edward Murnion raced 59 yards for a score. The Pioneers evened the score on a 49-yard burst by Kade Strutz, but Keenan Murnion answered with a 24-yard scoring scamper, Edward followed with a 1-yard run and when Keenan hit Edward from 17 yards out the rout was on.
Keeping it in the family, Dawson Murnion also scored a TD, on a 42-yard run, and Cole Murnion caught a 7-yard scoring pass from Keenan. Murnions scored all nine Jordan TDs.
The Jordan-Wibaux game is not only a rematch of last year's title game but also a showdown on Oct. 12 won by the Mustangs 47-41 at Wibaux.
Wibaux 36, Westby-Grenora 28
The Longhorns (9-2) earned a shot at their second 6-Man title and eighth overall by pulling ahead early and holding off the Thunder (8-4) late in Wibaux.
Tel Lunde ran for three touchdowns and threw a fourth to Wyatt Davis to lead Wibaux. Lunde's 9-yard run in the fourth quarter gave the Longhorns an eight-point lead after Ridge Sargent's 5-yard run -- his fourth TD of the game -- pulled Mon-Dak within 30-28.
Lunde scored on runs of 2, 55 and 9 yards. His pass to Davis covered 16.
Sargent's scampers went for 11, 33, 12 and 5 yards.
Colten Miske's 43-yard run in the second quarter accounted for Wibaux's other score and gave the Longhorns a 30-22 lead at halftime.
Wibaux has won six 8-Man championships.
