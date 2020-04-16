One of two men accused of stealing cars, phones, wallets and other items from the Columbus High School locker room during a football game in September was given a recommendation for treatment on Thursday.
Dalton Hilliard, 22, was sentenced to the Department of Corrections for 10 years, with five of those years served on probation. Twenty-second Judicial District Judge Matthew Wald recommended Hilliard receive treatment and vocational training, according to defense attorney Lance Lundvall.
In an email after the hearing, Lundvall wrote that Hilliard was high on meth at the time of the theft but “knows that what he did went beyond just stealing.” Hilliard read an apology at the hearing.
At the September game, Hilliard entered the locker room after halftime during a home football game with Three Forks and stole multiple items.
Columbus Superintendent Jeff Bermes said that in total, seven to 10 cellphones, 11 sets of car keys, four wallets and one backpack were taken.
With the stolen keys, Hilliard and his co-defendant, Grant Russell, stole two cars from students, prosecutors say.
Russell denies the charge and is pending trial.
One of the stolen cars, an Audi, was crashed on the day after the theft. The other vehicle, a BMW, was found by hunters in Rosebud County in February.
Hilliard was sentenced on a single count of theft by common scheme, a felony. A plea agreement called for two other charges to be dismissed. He was ordered to pay $30,451.62 in restitution.
Lundvall said one of the victims, a high school football player, read a statement at the hearing saying he’d saved his money to buy the car.
The attorney said he hoped the DOC sentence would give Hilliard the treatment he needed to “beat the addiction and be a productive member of society on the back end, and pay these kids back.”
Stillwater County Attorney Nancy Rhode could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday.
