MISSOULA — Matt Cassel has been traveling to Montana since his high school days.

The former NFL quarterback has spent many summers and Fourth of July holidays visiting his godmother and her husband. He now even has a spot of his own in Darby, a small town tucked away in the southwestern corner of the state, about 75 minutes from Missoula.

"It’s a place near and dear to my heart,” he said Friday at Missoula County Stadium.

So too is football. That’s what brought Cassel to the Garden City.

He found time in his schedule as a TV football analyst and father of five children ranging from 5-13 years old to help tutor the next crop of high school quarterbacks in Montana. He did so by serving as this year’s guest coach at the Camp Marty Quarterback School.

The camp is hosted by Marty Mornhinweg, who quarterbacked the Griz to the 1982 Big Sky title and coached QBs for the 1996 Super Bowl champion Green Bay Packers. He’s held these camps since 2017, bringing in the likes of Dave Dickenson, Michael Vick and Jeff Garcia.

“I love the game of football and I love to be able to help in whatever capacity I can, especially young kids,” Cassel said. “Along the way, I’ve had a lot of incredible people help me and dedicate a lot of time to get me to achieve what I wanted to in the NFL. It always feels good to come out here and coach football and help kids along the way.”

The 14 players in attendance got to learn from Mornhinweg, who coached NFL greats like Brett Favre, Steve Young, Vick, Garcia and recently Lamar Jackson. Cassel brought with him a decade-plus of experience as an NFL quarterback on seven teams, including one season with former Montana Grizzlies receiver Marc Mariani on the Tennessee Titans.

Cassel, Mornhinweg and Marty’s sons — Bobby Mornhinweg, a North Dakota State offensive analyst, and Sky Mornhinweg, the Columbia quarterbacks coach — went through a day of QB work, trying to make the complicated simple. They spent time in the film room, ran through pocket movement drills, worked on throwing technique, and studied different types of defenses and reads.

“All stuff that you actually will see in real time in football,” Cassel said. "It’s just drills that they can take home with them and work on, on their own, with their team.

“It’s always about the hard work that you put in. At the same time, it’s about giving them the tools that they can utilize to make them better players.”

This year’s QB attendees were Missoula Big Sky’s Drew Martin and Avery Omlid, Missoula Hellgate’s Rylan Davis and Vinny Paffhausen, Missoula Sentinel’s Riley Allen and Jace Koshatka, Missoula Loyola’s Aiden Round and Jack Clevenger, Helena High’s Carter Kraft, Helena Capital’s Merek Mihelish, Polson’s Holden Emerson and Brock Henrickson, Corvallis’ Aydn Mayn, and Jack Wilson of Jesuit, Oregon.

Cassel shared with them his journey of playing 14 years in the NFL and earning 2010 Pro Bowl honors after he threw only 33 passes in college at Southern California. He had backed up Heisman Trophy winners Matt Leinart and Carson Palmer all five years and never started a college game under center.

“I got to tell my story and the adversity I went through, through college and not starting, but also sticking to it and putting your best foot forward,” he said. “It’s about your attitude and your effort.

“In addition to that, you never know when your opportunity is going to come. Even if somebody says that you can’t do it or you are not capable or you might not be the starter now, that doesn’t mean that your fortunes don’t change pretty quickly when you get that opportunity.”

Lessons learned

Kraft, a senior-to-be, attended the camp for the first time. He’s been around some high-level coaches, like his father, Shawn Kraft, who previously coached in the Pac-10 at California and is his position coach with the Bengals.

“I knew there were a bunch of good coaches that were going to be here, so I was really excited to learn from them,” he said. “They definitely exceeded the expectations of what I was going to learn today. It was a blast.”

The thing that stood out the most to Kraft was how much the small details were stressed. Those will be important as he chases a state title in his final season. He’s been an all-state honorable quarterback and a linebacker for the Bengals, who lost in the quarterfinals last year.

“The attention to detail here was pretty insane for sure,” he said. “Definitely fundamentals and the focus on the little things. It’s kind of crazy at this position how much one of those little things can affect the game for sure.”

Kraft is also eyeing a college opportunity and has an offer from Carroll College. The lessons he took away from Mornhinweg and Cassel can help him in trying to reach that goal if he puts them into practice.

“As a QB, you have to have accuracy, decision-making, leadership, you have to trust your gut, have confidence,” he said. “All those things, I’m going to remember and bring with me back.”

Allen, a senior-to-be, made his third appearance at the camp. While the camps have been similar, he’s gotten to learn from a trio of guest coaches each with different experiences and perspectives.

“I just love Marty. He’s just such a funny guy,” Allen said. “Being able to pick his brain, he just knows so much about the game. Every year he does bring a special guest. He’s always bringing guys and they’re totally willing to give you answers to any questions you have. It’s just really awesome.”

Allen earned all-state honorable mention status in his first season as a starting quarterback last year as the Spartans lost in the semifinals. He heads into the fall with another camp under his belt while chasing his goal of winning a state title.

“It helps tremendously,” he said. “Being able to read guys is the key as a quarterback. Marty’s rule is decision making: If you can’t make a decision, then you can’t play. That’s just kind of one example, but there’s tons of them.”

Allen is also hopeful of playing quarterback at the next level but doesn’t have any offers. He’s been in attendance in previous years as Mornhinweg’s camp has featured numerous players who went on to earn college opportunities.

“They’re just drills that on every single level, whether you’re in high school or he even said in the NFL these are drills that you do every single day,” he said. “If you master them now, then they just come easier in the future.”