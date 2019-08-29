BILLINGS — A football cooperative between Lewistown and Grass Range was approved by the Montana High School Association on Thursday, MHSA executive director Mark Beckman told 406mtsports.com.
The MHSA Executive Board approved the short-term co-op, which will last one season, less than a week after Grass Range-Winnett canceled its season due to low numbers.
The co-op option with Class A Lewistown was open to the five players left on Grass Range-Winnett's roster, but only Grass Range senior Jacob Jessen plans to play for Lewistown, he said Thursday.
Co-op applications must be filed before Feb. 1, per MHSA rules, but the MHSA waived its requirement in this case because of the unique circumstances, Beckman said. The Grass Range-Winnett Class C 6-Man co-op was planning to field a team until last week, when one of its players quit. That departure happened shortly after other Rangers transferred or decided not to play. A roster that was large enough to compete was suddenly reduced to five with a week before the start of the 2019 season.
The Lewistown School Board voted unanimously in support of the co-op Thursday morning, the Lewistown News-Argus first reported. The MHSA agreed, Beckman said, because it recognized that Grass Range and Winnett were planning to field a team up until last week, and it wanted to give the remaining five Rangers an opportunity to play this fall.
"It was a special situation," said Lewistown Public Schools superintendent Thom Peck. "It really came down to what was best for the kids."
Jessen earned an all-state selection last season after helping Grass Range-Winnett reach the 6-Man semifinals. The 6-foot, 165-pound senior hopes to play wide receiver, running back and/or defensive back for the Eagles.
"Kind of stressful sitting here and having to wait for a while, not knowing if I was going to play or not," Jessen said, expressing relief. "I’m really excited to play and at least have a season."
Jessen attended a handful of Grass Range-Winnett football practices before the season was canceled, and he has practiced with the Ranger cross country team the over the past week. He planned to run cross country if he remained at Grass Range (with or without a football team), but he'll focus on football with Lewistown, which is about 30 miles west of Grass Range.
Jessen expects to be eligible for Lewistown's game against defending Class A state champion Billings Central next Friday.
"Lewistown’s been very good to work with," said Verna Jessen, Jacob's mother and Grass Range's athletic director. "We’re all just happy and relieved. Looking forward to the season."
This season will be Jacob's first taste of 11-Man football.
"Big change from 6-man to 11-man, but I’m not too worried," he said. "I know the game pretty well."
Lewistown lost to Columbia Falls 23-22 in the 2018 State A quarterfinals. The Eagles will host Livingston on Friday to open the season.
Last August, 6-Man Augusta joined Class B Fairfield to form a football co-op. This was not a short-term co-op like Lewistown's with Grass Range, but one that met the MHSA's Feb. 1 deadline. Augusta submitted its co-op paperwork before Feb. 1, 2018, Beckman said, and the MHSA waited to approve the Fairfield partnership until it knew if Augusta had enough players to field its own team or not.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.