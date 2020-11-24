BILLINGS — The Poplar football team will move down from Class B to 8-Man, the Montana High School Association Executive Board voted on Monday.
The MHSA also approved a request from Harlem to fall from Class B to 8-Man and for West Yellowstone to drop from 8-Man to 6-Man beginning in 2021-22. The West Yellowstone decision will be reviewed after next school year.
Lame Deer, Lodge Grass, Plains, St. Labre and Thompson Falls will remain in 8-Man, and Box Elder and Centerville will stay in 6-Man, the MHSA determined.
Also during the meeting, the MHSA approved the addition of a Class C golf divisional tournament starting in 2021-22. A proposal from a committee made up of Class C administrators determined that too many golfers have been qualifying for the State C tournaments, largely because more Class C schools are adding golf.
"The maximum number of players that can comfortably be hosted at an 18‐hole course is 120‐130," the MHSA wrote in a press release. "Putting a divisional format in place as the other classifications have will limit the number of teams and players to a consistent level."
Under this new format, each Class C division will send its top-five teams and top-25 individual placers to state. The maximum number of state participants for each team will be four.
Class C golf will be also split into two divisions beginning in 2021-22: a 24-team West and a 22-team East.
