BILLINGS — The Midland Roundtable will have its first event of the fall season via Zoom at 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday.
Midland Roundtable president Rocky Erickson will be hosting the virtual get-together with the Billings high school football head coaches.
Midland Roundtable members will be emailed the login information. For others interested in joining the meeting, email info@midlandroundtable.com and a link will be sent.
In a meeting invitation to its members from the Roundtable, it stated "as we navigate the times we are in, we still want to take the opportunity to continue to do the work of the Midland Roundtable. We remain dedicated to the advancement of youth through sports and hope this will be an exciting new way to continue that connection."
The Zoom meeting is being held due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Normally the Roundtable gathers monthly during the local high school and college sports season at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.
