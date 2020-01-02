BILLINGS — The Montana coaching staff for the 2020 Knights of Columbus Montana-North Dakota All-Star Football Game has been announced.
Miles City's Jeff Regan will be Montana's head coach, and his assistants are Jim Hogan (Helena Capital), John Fitzgerald (Red Lodge), Levi Seitz (Fairview), John Tooke (Miles City) and Nick Howlett.
The 27th annual all-star game, also know as the Badlands Bowl, will be played at Dickinson (N.D.) State University on June 20. Montana won last year's Badlands Bowl, played in Miles City, 41-14 for its fifth straight victory in the series.
Regan and Seitz both led their teams to undefeated, state title-winning seasons in 2019 (Miles City in Class A, Fairview in 8-Man). Hogan's Bruins lost in the State AA quarterfinals, and Fitzgerald's Rams fell in the State B semifinals. Hogan is the offensive line coach at Capital. Howlett was the offensive coordinator at Carroll College for 19 years.
