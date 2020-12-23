MILES CITY — Jesse Chapweske of Miles City is the latest Montanan to sign a letter of intent to play football for Dickinson State, giving the unbeaten Blue Hawks no fewer than 11 new players from the Treasure State this signing period.
Chapweske is a first-team all-state lineman in Class A for the Cowboys. He joins teammate Carson Hunter in Dickinson.
Chapweske was a second-team all-conference selection for Miles City in 2019.
The Blue Hawks went 9-0 this past season under coach Pete Stanton, a Baker native.
