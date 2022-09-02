BILLINGS — The odds might have seemed long.
Missoula Big Sky had the ball 4th-and-goal at the Billings Skyview 16-yard line with six seconds to play trailing by seven. Not only that, but starting quarterback Drew Martins had to leave the game with an injury, leaving the responsibility behind center to Reece Johnson.
Big Sky’s Colter Ramos had no doubts, however.
“Honestly, Reece got some reps (in practice) this week, so I felt complete confidence in him making that throw,” Ramos said, eye black streaked on his face. “I trusted that he’d place it in a good spot and I’d come down with it.”
Though a bit underthrown, Ramos did come down with it in the end zone with six seconds left in the fourth quarter and the Eagles went on to beat Skyview 20-14 in overtime on a steamy Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium.
Martins missed just that one play and came on to kick the extra point in regulation, then scored on a five-yard run on the Eagles’ OT possession. He missed that point after, but the Eagles (1-1) stifled Skyview’s overtime possession from the 10 to set off a celebration on the Big Sky sideline.
“Well, I think our kids like the heat so much they thought we’d stay a little longer,” Big Sky coach Matt Johnson deadpanned, referencing the 93-degree kickoff temperature. “I’ll tell you what I really liked is we showed a lot of resilience. At the time when we really needed to dial in and make plays, we had a couple different kids in different moments stand up.”
Skyview (0-2) built a 14-0 lead on touchdown runs by Dayne Toney and Grayden Wilkinson. Both scores were the result of short fields due to Eagles’ mishaps, and though Skyview put some longer drives together the Falcons didn’t find any more points.
Big Sky’s Martins completed 19 of 30 passes for 163 and also rushed for 58 yards. Johnson, who played a series earlier in the game, was 2 for 3 for 21 yards and the TD pass to Ramos. Ramos caught eight passes for 61 yards.
Skyview quarterback Grayden Wilkinson was 6 for 14 for 73 yards and he added 61 yards on the ground.
“We played hard but we made plenty of mistakes that probably could have put that thing away for us,” Skyview coach Nathan Wahl said. “We put our defense in a tough situation so now we’ve got to live with that. So, we’ve got to look at our mistakes, look where we can get better and get ready for next week.”
