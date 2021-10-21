MISSOULA — After two straight losses to two of the best in the state, the Missoula Big Sky Eagles needed just one game to go their way to clinch a spot in the Class AA state playoffs.
One win was all. Plus, a bit of help from Kalispell Glacier who faced off against Missoula Hellgate up north would be nice.
The Eagles saw both of those things to go their way Thursday night. Big Sky beat Kalispell Flathead, 34-6, Thursday night at home at Missoula County Stadium. The Eagles (3-6) clinched the No. 6 seed in the AA playoffs and will face the winner of Great Falls and Great Falls CMR, which play Friday night.
Hellgate lost to Glacier, which helped the Eagles avoid any odd tiebreaker scenarios and clinch the postseason berth outright.
"We made things difficult on ourselves at times but I think our kids responded well and we got some good things going on offense and our defense was pretty smothering," Big Sky coach Matt Johnson said of Thursday's win. " ... I'm happy that we are able to battle through and take those lumps but still respond. Our kids kept fighting too and that's something we take pride in."
The Braves end their season at 0-9 and have lost 17 straight games dating back to 2019.
Caleb Hren led the Eagles with one of his best passing games of the season as the senior QB threw for 263 yards on 19-of-28 passing. He had four touchdowns through the air, three going to fellow senior Louis Sanders who snagged nine catches for 163 yards with a long of 43.
The offense was in a flow, as Johnson put it, even as the run game struggled to get much going. Hren and Sanders made good on chances given in the passing game while Flathead worked to take away the ground attack.
"Tonight we knew it was a big game, was basically the first night of the playoffs because if we lost we were out," Hren said. "I knew he has been grinding side-by-side with me, same with Tre Reed, so I knew, no matter what. if I threw a ball up they'd go and fight for it."
Hren also found Issac Ayers for a score, which was one of the wide out's two catches for the night.
The Eagles' ground game went 130 yards as the passing game made up for the struggles on the ground. Kolb Jensen did find the end zone to give the Eagles some juice in the third quarter, which put Big Sky up 21-0 at the time.
The Eagle held Flathead to just 96 yards of offense — 46 through the air and 50 on the ground. The Eagles forced four turnovers, including three interceptions.
Drought ends
While the wins haven't been coming for Flathead, which hasn't won a game since beating Big Sky on Oct. 25, 2019, the Braves did end a scoring drought Thursday night.
After recovering a Big Sky fumble inside the Eagles' 10-yard line, the Braves were backed up a as the Eagles' defense attempted to make the stand in the red zone.
Despite the close starting position after the fumble, the Braves found themselves with a fourth down and 16 down 27-0 early in the fourth quarter. The Braves went for it, and converted in a big way. Quarterback Nate Skonord found teammate Dylan Zink in the end zone off a back-shoulder pass to snap a 15-quarter scoring drought.
What a gutsy call by Flathead. Skonord hits Dylan Zink from 16 out on 4th down with 9 minutes left.— Lance Hartzler (@lance_hartz) October 22, 2021
Braves score their first TD since Sept. 23 (also at MCPS) — broke a 15 quarter scoring drought #mtscores pic.twitter.com/vVOQLdWmgx
"I give Flathead a lot of credit," Johnson said. "I watched a lot of film and every game they have gotten better each week. Their kids don't quit so I give them a lot of props, too."
