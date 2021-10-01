MISSOULA — For much of the first half, Missoula Hellgate’s offense rolled with big plays, getting down the field in a hurry.
Hellgate quarterback Connor Dick was bobbing and weaving in the backfield, dancing around swarms of Missoula Big Sky tacklers and getting passes out just before the rush could get him to the turf. A few times, the Big Sky defense did get to him, chasing the southpaw out of the pocket to make him use his legs and throw tough passes on the move.
But eventually it was the Eagles' defense and a physical offense that paced them to a win over their crosstown rival, 42-35, at Missoula Public County Stadium Friday night. The Eagles improve their record to 2-4 overall, winning their first Western AA game of the season, while the Knights fall to 2-3 overall.
Once the Eagles wore down the Knights offense slowly but surely, the Knights struggled to move the ball and make those big plays. And that’s exactly what the game plan Big Sky head coach Matt Johnson and his staff had in mind.
"That was part of what we wanted to do, to see if we could just rattle him a little and make him uncomfortable," Johnson said. "Because when he is comfortable, man the kid can play. I thought we did a good job of keeping him guessing at times and throwing him off just enough."
The official stats from Big Sky had Dick at 21 of 36 passing for 375 yards and four touchdowns — his third game with four-plus passing TDs and over 300 passing yards — and one interception that he threw late in the first quarter on a jump ball down the left sideline. All his TDs went to Finch, who caught 13 passes for 230 yards. Dick certainly had his moments, but some of the mistakes proved critical.
"It felt great," Big Sky senior Tre Reed said. "Our main goal was to shut down Connor Dick and Ian Finch and I think we did a pretty good job. It feels really good and I like how we came together and played as a team. ... We like to play our game, as we call it play Big Sky games. ... Just a super physical, never-give-up type of game."
Dick burst out the gates with the Knights' offense on a 27-yard strike to Ian Finch, answering a quick initial score by Big Sky, and then, even quicker than before, Dick and Finch connected for a 75-yard touchdown pass to give Hellgate a 14-7 lead.
Then came the Eagles with answers and more defensive stops.
The first-quarter interception led eventually to a Big Sky score — a short, eight-yard touchdown pass from Caleb Hren to Reed — to tie the game at 14-all. The Knights answered on the next drive after Dick found Leo Filardi for a 27-yard completion on a third and 27 backed up in their own territory to set up a Jake Sweatland touchdown run.
The Knights had the momentum and their offense was humming, up 21-14, despite the early interception. But a late first half score from Hren, who hit teammate Isaac Ayers from five yards out, after a two-minute plus final drive, in addition to a two-point conversion from Cole Sandberg, showed the turning tides towards Big Sky.
The Eagles pulled away in the fourth quarter following a quiet third with scores from Kolby Jensen and Sandberg, the latter taking advantage of a punting miscue from Hellgate that gave the Eagles a short field that started inside the Knights' 40.
Big Sky's stats had the Eagles at 155 total rushing yards on 35 attempts, led by Sandberg's 98 yards and two scores with Jensen adding 49 yards on seven carries and the one score.
"We wanted to run the football and establish that and see if we could wear on them," Johnson said. "I think by the fourth quarter we were starting to see that and wanted to pin our ears back."
In other notable stats: Hellgate outgained Big Sky 424 to 321 but the Eagles ran 73 offensive plays to Hellgate's 52.
