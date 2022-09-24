MISSOULA — Leo Filardi booted a 32-yard field goal on the final play of the game to give the Missoula Hellgate football team a dramatic 29-28 win at Kalispell Flathead late Friday night.
Sophomore Rylan Davis started at quarterback for the Knights in place of senior Connor Dick.
"First and foremost, it was just great determination the team showed," Knights coach Ryne Nelson told 406mtsports.com. "Connor was a pre-game decision after he got tweaked up in practice and Rylan (Davis) stepped in and played well. Gosh it feels good."
The Knights (2-3) took a 26-14 lead into the fourth quarter and then lost it on a pair of short TD runs by Flathead quarterback Jackson Walker. Hellgate took over at its own 27-yard line with 2:39 left and moved into position for Filardi's field goal.
In addition to his game-winning kick, Filardi had three catches for a game-high 69 receiving yards. Davis was 12 for 22 passing for 155 yards and Alden Hellum rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns.
