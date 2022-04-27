MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate head football coach Mick Morris is stepping down, he told MTN Sports Wednesday afternoon. Morris is moving into a new role, accepting an assistant principal job at Helena Capital which he will start in August.

The Missoulian and 406mtsports.com confirmed the news following MTN Sports' report.

Morris made the Hellgate football team aware of the move Wednesday.

Morris coached Hellgate for six seasons, having started in 2016 when the Knights had to play a junior varsity schedule because of a lack of numbers. 

While the numbers still struggled after Morris and his coaching staff got the team back to the varsity level, the Knights still produced a number of college-bound athletes like Rollie Worster (basketball, Utah), Ian Finch (Montana), Jake Sweatland (Carroll College), Tommy Nilson (Montana State) and Layne Cooney (Montana Western).

Lance Hartzler covers Griz men's basketball and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter at @lance_hartz or shoot him an email at Lance.Hartzler@406mtsports.com.

