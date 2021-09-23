MISSOULA — The Missoula Hellgate Knights were eying a bounce-back win after they were routed by Helena High last week. That bounce-back came in a big way Thursday night at home.
Connor Dick threw for six touchdowns and rushed for two as the Knights took a 62-38 win over Kalispell Flathead in Missoula. The Knights get back to .500 at 2-2 and Flathead remains winless at 0-5 despite putting on its best offensive showing the season.
Dick threw for 430 yards on 20-of-29 passing and rushed the ball eight times for 84 yards as he outgained Flathead on his own 514 to 339 in his massive night. Hellgate wide outs Ian Finch — nine catches for 181 yards and three TDs — and Leo Filardi — three catches for 121 yards and one TD — had the biggest nights of the Hellgate receiving group. It was big play after big play as the Knights averaged 12 yards per play, favoring the pass over the run with 195 rushing yards to their 430 passing yards.
On the ground Jacob Sweatland helped the Knights balance out the attack with 111 rushing yards on seven carries with two scores.
Flathead meanwhile was led by Jackson Walker on the ground. He rushed for 99 yards and two scores as Flathead as a team went for 234 on the ground. Walker was sacked three times by the Hellgate defense which also forced one turnover in the big win.
