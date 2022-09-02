MISSOULA — The Missoula Hellgate football team picked up its first win Friday, holding off Belgrade, 21-20, in a thriller at Missoula County Stadium.
"It was a little bit of a roller coaster ride," Hellgate first-year head coach Ryne Nelson told 406mtsports.com. "One of the things we talked about is we've got to put a full game together, especially with the one we have (versus Sentinel) coming up next week.
"But we showed a lot of grit and battled through some adversity tonight."
The teams were scoreless after one quarter. Belgrade threw an interception in the end zone and Hellgate (1-1) was flagged for lineman downfield on a long touchdown pass.
The Knights scored first on a touchdown pass from Connor Dick to Leo Filardi late in the first half. It marked the first of two touchdown passes from Dick to Filardi.
Hellgate went up 21-14 on a Connor Dick TD run in the third quarter and held on.
"Coach (Jeff) Doane made the comment to me afterwards — and he's been a coach at Hellgate for a while — that the first one is the hardest," Nelson said. "It certainly feels good to get that first one."
This story will be updated when stats are submitted to 406mtsports.com
