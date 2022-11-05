MISSOULA — Loyola Sacred Heart's late-season run in the State B football playoffs continued Saturday with a 14-7 win at wind-swept Shepherd in a quarterfinal duel.
Despite finishing with a 4-5 record in the regular season, Loyola has now won two road playoff games and will play in the semifinals on Saturday at Bigfork.
"It was kind of hurricane weather and I was so proud of these kids," Loyola coach Todd Hughes said. "A month ago it was a completely different picture and we just kept telling them to keep fighting, keep fighting."
The Rams used a big special teams play to set up the first score of the game. After a blocked punt, Talen Reynolds cashed in on a 14-yard touchdown run.
Shepherd answered early in the second quarter. After a Loyola fumble, Connor Hash made the visitors pay with a touchdown run that knotted the score at 7-7.
Reynolds scored the go-ahead TD on a short run in the third frame.
"We played outstanding defense, extremely physical," Hughes said. "They had one big run play that they busted, but outside of that, we played with a lot of tenacity.
"The weather was a huge adversary for both offenses. And if you tried to punt it, the ball would go behind you. You were relegated to a run game. It was hard to throw against the wind and then if you threw with the wind, the ball sailed."
Hughes credited Taylor Jones, Aiden Round and Winn North for sparking his defense. Shepherd bowed out at 6-5.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.