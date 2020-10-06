MISSOULA — Loyola Sacred Heart and Anaconda rescheduled their football game for 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at Rollin Field in Missoula, Loyola athletic director Travis Walker told the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com.

It'll be a rare Tuesday night football game for the Breakers and Copperheads, who were originally scheduled to play Oct. 3 in Missoula but canceled the game because Anaconda players were in quarantine. They didn't have any similar open dates on a Friday to play the rescheduled contest.

"Makeup game, which is also a conference game, and have to get it in," Walker said of the game being on a Tuesday in the final week of the regular season.

Loyola will play its first home game Friday, hosting Eureka. The Rams travel to conference-leading Florence Oct. 16 and will have a quick turnaround to host Anaconda Oct. 20 before picking up a win by forfeit Oct. 23 against Deer Lodge, which has dropped down to playing a JV schedule.

Anaconda has scheduled to host Bigfork Friday but won't be playing because of athletes in quarantine. The Copperheads will get a win by forfeit against Deer Lodge on Oct. 16 before facing the Rams Oct. 20 and then having a quick turnaround to host Three Forks Oct. 23 to close out the regular season.

Loyola and Anaconda are each winless heading into this week's games. The Rams are 0-3 overall and 0-1 in conference play. The Copperheads are 0-4 overall and 0-2 in league action.

