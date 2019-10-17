MISSOULA — Together they've battled a nasty injury bug and still managed to stay in the Class B rankings.
It's a testament to the strength of both football programs. Strength that will be put to the test Friday when sixth-ranked Loyola Sacred Heart (4-3) entertains eight-ranked Florence (4-2) at 7 p.m. at Rollin Field.
"The kids will be up for it you know, it's our rivalry game," said Rams coach Todd Hughes, whose team dropped a 32-0 decision at undefeated Eureka last week. "I kind of feel like the blood is in the water and the sharks are circling us a little bit.
"We've had so much success for so many years that we're always going to get the best from our opponent. If we don't play right on Friday night it will be the same as last week. Florence is a really good football team. If we don't do right it's going to be a long night."
Loyola has been up and down, with sophomore quarterback Keenan Russell learning on the fly after taking over for injured senior Nick Mitzel. Russell is 2-1 at the helm despite a rash of injuries at other positions.
"We just need more consistency on offense," Hughes said. "Going into the (Eureka) game it was literally the first time all year we've had the same kids playing in the same spots for two games.
"We're close. We're real close. It's just one guy missing an assignment here or there, then the snowball effect. After the game was over, you look at the box score and say, 'Oh my gosh, they got their tails kicked.' In reality, I just never felt we got our tails kicked. There was a lot of positive stuff."
Florence, who hasn't beaten Loyola in 17 years, had a three-game win streak snapped two weeks ago when Eureka beat the Falcons on their home field, 34-14. With two weeks to regroup and rehab — particularly at the quarterback position — Florence should be a tougher out coming off its bye week.
"Florence has a really good quarterback and good speed on the edges," said Hughes, whose team will garner a No. 2 seed for the playoffs by finishing the regular season with two wins. "They're a salty bunch that plays good defense. They know how to tackle.
"I've got a really good football team. It's trying to get consistency on every snap. We haven't put four quarters of football together yet. When we do that we'll be a scary football team."
No. 3 Missoula Sentinel at Helena
The Spartans (6-1) will have their hands full with the Bengals (5-2). Helena built up a head of steam last Friday with a 20-6 win at Kalispell Glacier.
Sentinel is on a two-game roll and one reason has been its defense. The Spartans have allowed just one offensive touchdown since losing a 39-36 cliffhanger to top-ranked Butte back in late September.
"They don't really have a weakness, so they fly to the football and they close really fast," Hellgate coach Mick Morris said of the Sentinel defense after dropping a 44-6 decision to the Spartans last Friday. "They tackle well obviously. They're solid, man. It's tough to find a hole in there."
Helena also played Butte (7-0) tough this season, dropping a 35-27 decision in the Mining City in mid-September. But the Bengals have also shown some inconsistency, losing to Flathead (1-6) two weeks ago in Kalispell, 13-9.
No. 5 Helena Capital at Missoula Hellgate
The Knights (3-3) will have their hands full trying to snap a three-game skid against the Bruins (5-2) at Washington Grizzly-Stadium. Capital has been lethal on offense lately, piling up 82 points in its last two outings, including last week's 44-7 home win over Missoula Big Sky.
Capital racked up 371 total yards of offense before it was all said and done last week. Bridger Grovom was 16 for 22 passing for 194 yards and two touchdowns.
On the ground, Noah Braden paced the Bruins with 93 yards on 11 attempts; Kadyn Craigle also added 61 yards on 15 carries.
"We have a chance to right the ship," Morris said. "Whether people agree with it or not, we're going to have a chance to play in the playoffs for the first time in a while, so we have to put ourselves in position to make it happen in the playoffs."
No. 1 Butte at Missoula Big Sky
If the Eagles (1-6) are to pull the monster upset, they'll need to get the offense kick-started. Big Sky has managed just seven points the past two weeks against Sentinel and Capital.
The game marks the Eagles' final home appearance. Their defense will have its hands full with a Bulldogs offense that has piled up 94 points the last two weeks.
Valley Christian at Noxon
The Red Devils (4-2) broke into the 406mtsports.com rankings for six-man football this week at No. 10. They'll be out to show why they're deserving against an Eagles team that has stumbled to a 1-6 record.
Valley Christian suffered an 85-32 loss at eighth-ranked White Sulphur Springs last week. It marked the sixth straight setback for the Eagles.
