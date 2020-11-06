MISSOULA — For the second season in a row, Missoula Sentinel is headed to the State AA football semifinals, downing Great Falls High 42-14 Friday at Missoula County Public Stadium.
The Spartans shook off a mistake-filled first half that featured two interceptions and a botched snap that turned into a fumble, but they still held a 14-point lead going into halftime.
Great Falls wasn't able to turn any of those mistakes into points, and credit a tough Spartan defense for that. Sentinel has allowed just 5.9 points per game this season, and that tough defense was again on display under the lights.
But even that defense faced a little adversity too, as the second play from scrimmage was a 75-yard touchdown run from Bison senior Levin Torgerson.
It gave Great Falls a 7-0 lead, and it was the first time this season Sentinel has trailed at any point.
"That big run, we knew something like that was going to happen, we haven't had something like that yet," Sentinel senior linebacker and Montana Grizzly commit Geno Leonard said. "But adversity strikes. And communication is big for us, we talk about, you know, just don't panic and, you know, we did that."
The offense didn't panic either despite an early three-and-out that ended with a near interception. Great Falls had a pooch punt to end their next drive, pinning Sentinel at its own 1-yard line.
However, a grinding 9-play, 99-yard drive — one which included two big runs from Camden Sirmon — ended in a two-yard score by Donovan South to tie the game.
Sentinel recovered a surprise onside kick, but on the offensive play that followed, Dayton Bay tossed an interception, his second of the season. But, again, there was no panic, and the Sentinel defense rewarded the patience with another big stop.
24-yard touchdown run for Syvrud.— Jordan Hansen (@jordyhansen) November 7, 2020
14-7 Sentinel leads with 8 seconds left in the first quarter #mtscores pic.twitter.com/6ALlVatnum
"Failure is part of football ... we wanted a challenge, a struggle because we wanted to see what our kids were doing," Sentinel head coach Dane Oliver said. "That's what we found out tonight: Spartans can handle adversity. People have been saying we're running away with games, but we had a football game tonight, and we had to play a full four quarters."
A bad snap also became a turnover, just Sentinel's third lost fumble this year. However, none of those mistakes — as well as several penalties — bit the Spartans.
Soren Syvrud scored a 24-yard touchdown late in the first quarter, and Zac Crews hauled in a 16-yard second quarter score to put the Spartans up by 14 points.
Sentinel’s Donovan South from two yards out and we’re tied at 7.— Jordan Hansen (@jordyhansen) November 7, 2020
3:13 left in the first quarter. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/IopouMIFX8
Sentinel did have a chance to score again late in the second quarter, but an interception by Great Falls on Sirmon ended the scoring chance. It was too late in the half for the Bison to make any meaningful drive to end the half and went down as another missed chance.
The Bison had just 215 offensive yards on the night, many of which came on the early touchdown run and a late drive by the Bison.
"I told the kids and the coaches we would have to play an almost perfect football game to stay with a team like that," Great Falls head coach Mark Samson said. "At times we did some good things, but boy, we tried to overcompensate at times and that's when they gashed us."
Sentinel wasted little time scoring on its second-half opening possession, going 64 yards in nine plays to give itself a 28-7 advantage. A third-down punt on the next Great Falls possession after the Sentinel defense backed the Bison up gave the Spartans good field position again, and they didn't waste it.
South crossed the goal line on a tough 12-yard run, and the Spartans were able to shut down the game from there. South had six carries for 74 yards while Syvrud had 10 carries for 99 yards.
TJ Rausch, football player. Goes up for the athletic interception and gets a great return. Sentinel ball. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/97rY0pT59h— Jordan Hansen (@jordyhansen) November 7, 2020
Sirmon was, once again, a danger on the ground with 10 carries for 82 yards. He also had two different touchdown runs called back due to blocking penalties.
Sentinel will host the winner of Saturday's Kalispell Glacier-Billings Senior game for a trip to the state title next Friday evening at Missoula County Public Stadium.
It's the Spartan's third trip to the state semifinals in the last four years. Sentinel hasn't won a state title since 1972 and hasn't been to the championship game since 1984. No Missoula AA school has made the title game since 1994.
"We've tried to make those strides as a team to get there," Leonard said. "Collectively, we'll get there."
