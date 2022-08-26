BILLINGS — Missoula Sentinel led from start to finish, but the two-time Class AA state champions still needed to recover an onside kick at the end of the game to seal a 24-21 season-opening victory over Billings West Friday night at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium.
The Spartans and Golden Bears have met in each of the past two state title games, and both entered the new season with plenty of questions. While some questions still linger among the respective coaches, Sentinel’s Dane Oliver and West’s Rob Stanton seemed to be happy with the overall performances of their teams.
Sentinel had 17-0 lead before West rallied within 17-14 and again within 24-21. That’s when Sentinel’s Danny Sirmon corralled the Bears’ onside kick attempt with 33 seconds left, and one kneel down later the Spartans were shaking hands.
The win extended Sentinel’s winning streak to 22 games.
“I really didn’t know what to expect because this is my first time being on this team,” said Sirmon, a 6-foot-5 junior who caught two touchdown passes from Riley Allen, another first-time starter. “But I think we really performed what we were trying to do.”
Allen completed 12 of 21 passes for 135 yards and the two scores to Sirmon. Aidan Schraeder rushed 12 times for 56 yards and a touchdown, and Adam Jones, who is bound for Montana State next season, gained 40 yards on 12 carries.
West quarterback Drew McDowell threw two touchdown passes to Kolten Wynia, including a 36-yard strike near the end of the game. McDowell hit on 18 of 30 passes for 127 yards and his 2-yard scamper in the third quarter got the Bears within 17-14.
Malachi Claunch caught six passes for 27 yards, while Wynia’s three catches went for 74 yards. Daniel Teerink rushed 13 times for 60 yards.
Just about everyone who touched the ball for the Bears is new to varsity. Stanton couldn’t help but feel a bit more comfortable about where his team is, considering all the holes they had to fill. He was also impressed to see his team hold Jones, the future Bobcat, to just 2.0 yards per carry.
“I’m proud of our kids, they fight,” Stanton said. “A minute left and we’re still battling. We put ourselves in position to get an onside kick and then you never know. At the end we had an opportunity to pull one out. We just have to clean up some mistakes that cost us in the first half.”
Niether team showed much propensity for explosive plays, though Sentinel hit one big play when the Spartans needed to. After the Spartans, nursing a 17-14 lead, forced West to punt, Allen connected with Evan Hafliger on a 39-yard pass-and-catch play.
That set up Allen’s second TD strike to Sirmon four plays later, and that 24-14 cushion proved to be valuable.
“The response to failure is always what we talk about and why I love the game of football, it forces you to do that,” Oliver said. “Just for us to move down the field (on that drive), some young guys stepped up … Riley Allen, Danny Sirmon did a heck of a job. Overall, we came out with a W in Billings and that’s always a good thing.”
Schraeder and Shaun Liechty each had 1.5 sacks for Sentinel. Liechty also blocked and recovered a 48-yard field goal attempt by West’s Jacob Kauwe on the Bears' first drive, setting up a 29-yard field goal by Caden Dirnberger to open the scoring.
JJ Dolan had four tackles for loss for the Spartans, who seemed to be in the Bears’ offensive backfield most of the night.
“Losing has to hurt, and it does,” Stanton said. “That’s our fourth loss in 2.1 years and it’s to the same team (Sentinel). They’re the number one team in the state. … We’re closer than I thought, so we saw a lot of things to build on.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.