NEW YORK — Dylan Rollins, a senior offensive tackle from Missoula Sentinel, has been named to the watch list for the Sports Illustrated All-American team for 2020, SI announced Wednesday.
Rollins, who is 6-foot-5 and 278 pounds, is the lone Montana athlete on the list, which totals 1,000 players. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college oral commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com. Rollins’ page can be found here.
For Rollins, football is a family affair. His brother Byron and father, Josh, both played at Montana State and a great grandfather played at Montana. He’s grown 2½ inches and added 90 pounds since his freshman year, The Missoulian and 406mtsports.com recently noted.
The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best — they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” SI Director of Recruiting John Garcia Jr. said.
Sports Illustrated will narrow the candidates to 250 in October, 99 in November and then announce a first-team of 25, second-team of 25 and an honorable mention group in December. The first-team selections will be invited to the SI Sportsperson of the Year banquet.
Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial preseason top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.
