MISSOULA — Geno Leonard is the football player Missoula Sentinel coach Dane Oliver points to as the tone-setter and leader of a defense filled with quality athletes, several of whom will be playing in college.
Leonard, a Montana football commit, showed glimpses of why he was coveted by the Griz during Sentinel’s 35-0 victory over Helena Capital on senior night Friday at Missoula County Stadium.
Leonard and the defense stepped up as the top-ranked Spartans and their explosive offense that put up 59 points the previous week struggled at times. It provided a snapshot of how dangerous the Spartans could be if they combine both phases after giving up 19 points their previous game.
“I like to see myself as a captain, but all other 10 guys on that field are coming in and leading each other,” said Leonard, who also played every offensive snap at center in addition to linebacker. “I don’t think we rely on just one guy on defense. We can rely on each other to make something happen when we need it.
“Yeah, the scoreboard shows 35-0, but we’ve got a lot to clean up both sides. I think we’re on the right path. We get all those things straightened together and I think we’re going to be a pretty hard team to beat.”
Leonard, whose favorite part of playing is “bashing heads all game,” finished with four tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1.5 of the team’s 6.5 tackles for loss. The 5-foot-11, 220-pounder had a pass breakup as he showed his versatility by dropping back into coverage and nearly intercepting a pass.
His powerful burst through the line to sack Capital quarterback Matt Burton on the second drive of the game forced a three-and-out and made it known that the Bruins’ offense would be in for a long night already facing a 14-0 deficit. He was in on a combined TFL that wrapped up another three-and-out that quarter.
“I couldn’t be more pleased,” Oliver said. “Not so much even the goose egg, but how they play the game is inspiring to watch. I think that’s a testament to the leadership we have on this team, and that starts in the middle with Geno Leonard.
“He runs this whole operation and sets the tone for this team. We’ve had a lot of great football players, but Geno’s pretty special along with a lot of other seniors. I think those guys would tell you that this kid loves the game of football and doesn’t ever have an off day. When you have that leadership, it’s special to see.”
More than just Leonard on the defense, Sentinel’s Zac Crew led the way with seven tackles and had 1.5 TFLs, the latter a number that Charlie Kirgan matched. Soren Syvrud added a forced fumble, which led to a touchdown.
Montana commit TJ Rausch picked off a pass, as did Connor McCarthy. The Spartans limited Capital to 109 yards of offense and five first downs on 39 plays while pitching the shutout.
“I think our ends, Charlie Kirgan and Zac Crews, got a lot of hands on balls, and in the back end, we were pretty sound. It’s fun to watch,” Oliver said. “You’re just kind of a caddy handing some clubs to some great golfers right now, and they’re making some great shots.”
Capital quarterback Matt Burton finished 5-of-20 passing for 17 yards with two interceptions. Tiegan Cozzie led the rushing attack, running nine times for 85 yards.
Sentinel’s defense kept Capital off balance in the first half, limiting the Bruins to 77 yards and two first downs on 20 plays. The Spartans didn’t surrender a first down until there was 3:52 left in the opening half.
“What they’re doing defensively is they’re big, they’re fast and they’re physical,” Capital coach Kyle Mihelish said of Sentinel. “Those are three bad combinations for an offense. They are probably one of the most athletic teams I’ve seen in a while in the AA. I know Billings West is pretty solid, but they’ve got a lot of pieces to the puzzle.”
Sentinel quarterback Dayton Bay completed 8 of 12 passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns, a 9-yard strike to Peyton Stevens and a 20-yard pass to Joe Weida. He added two runs for minus-12 yards while splitting time with Camden Sirmon, who was 7-of-13 passing for 56 yards and ran 11 times for 56 yards and a 1-yard touchdown, which came on the opening drive.
Griz commit Jace Klucewich carried the ball four times for 32 yards and two scores, one for 10 yards and one for 12 yards, to go with three catches for 15 yards. Soren Syvrud led the rushing attack with 88 yards on 11 carries, while Rausch had a team-best 48 receiving yards on three catches.
“Our kids are scrappy,” Mihelish said. “I know we hold them to 35, and it’s not necessarily a victory, but our kids aren’t going to quit. I like the fight in the kids. It’s disappointing to go 0-2, but we have five winnable football games.”
