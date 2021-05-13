MISSOULA — It's not often an offensive lineman gets one of the top individual honors a high school an athlete can get.
Missoula Sentinel offensive lineman Dylan Rollins was named the 2020-21 Montana Gatorade Football Player of the Year on Thursday morning, per a press release.
Rollins is the first from Sentinel to ever win the award and is the first offensive lineman to take the honor in a decade — the last was the-Helena standout Caleb Kidder in 2011.
Rollins, a 6-foot-5, 285-pound, two-way lineman, committed and signed to play for BYU over a plethora of other offers from the FCS to the FBS. He helped lead the Spartans to their first Class AA state title game in 48 years this past season.
He became the highest rated recruit out of Montana in six years, which led to his surge and eventual commitment to BYU.
The Spartans went 10-0 with Rollins anchoring the inside at left guard for a team that recorded 2,111 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns via the ground game. He allowed just one sack last season.
Rollins was a First-Team All-State honoree and was selected to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl.
