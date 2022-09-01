MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel scored 29 first-half points on its way to a 29-7 win over Bozeman High in its season opener.
Spartans quarterback Riley Allen completed 14 of 20 passes for 196 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Karsen Beitz had a game-high 97 receiving yards and one score.
Allen also rushed six times for a game-high 69 yards and one score. Sentinel’s JJ Dolan, primarily a defensive back, rushed for two touchdowns in goal line situations.
Senior running back Adam Jones, a Montana State commit, caught a game-high five passes for 53 yards. He carried the ball a game-high 18 times for 50 yards while taking direct snaps as the Wildcat offense. Kellen Curtiss added 58 rushing yards.
Bozeman quarterback Jake Casagrande completed 11 of 28 passes for 173 yards and one touchdown. Kellen Harrison had two catches for 54 yards, including a 25-yard score in the second half. Luke Smith led with 71 receiving yards and Jack O’Brien led with 33 rushing yards.
This story will be updated.
