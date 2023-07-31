There will be an MOA football officials meeting on Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. at Butte High School. This meeting is for current officials and prospective officials. Please park in the teachers parking lot next to Jimmy John’s. If you are interested in becoming an MOA official in any other sport, please contact Region 3 Directory Rick Rowling at 406-490-9794.
MOA meeting upcoming in Butte
- 406mtsports.com
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hayden Hanks will become the first player from Thompson Falls to play at the Football Bowl Subdivision level.
Quinn Clark's dream was to play football for the Nebraska Cornhuskers and here's how it became a reality.
"I'm just thankful for the opportunities god has given me." Jefferson's Dalton Noble.
Matt Cassel, who played 14 years in the NFL, spent Friday in Missoula tutoring 14 high school quarterbacks from around the state.