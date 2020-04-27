BILLINGS — The 2020 Montana 6-Man All-Star football game was canceled on Monday.

The game had been set for Saturday, May 30 at 7 p.m. in Highwood.

The game was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"With a great deal of sadness we are announcing the cancellation of the 2020 Montana 6-Man All-Star Game," said game organizer Brandon Gondeiro in a press release.

"The safety of all student-athletes, spectators, and citizens across the state will always take our top priority. While we cannot host the game this year, we hope that many seniors across the state will get to celebrate their graduation in some shape or form under the Governor's guidelines."

The press release said organizers plan to host the 6-Man All-Star Game in 2021. 

The Montana East-West Shrine Game and the Bob Cleverley 8-Man All-Star football game have also been canceled due to the coronavirus crisis.

This story will be updated

Email Gazette Deputy Sports Editor John Letasky at john.letasky@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsJohnL

Tags

Load comments