BILLINGS — The 2020 Montana 6-Man All-Star football game was canceled on Monday.
The game had been set for Saturday, May 30 at 7 p.m. in Highwood.
The game was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"With a great deal of sadness we are announcing the cancellation of the 2020 Montana 6-Man All-Star Game," said game organizer Brandon Gondeiro in a press release.
"The safety of all student-athletes, spectators, and citizens across the state will always take our top priority. While we cannot host the game this year, we hope that many seniors across the state will get to celebrate their graduation in some shape or form under the Governor's guidelines."
The press release said organizers plan to host the 6-Man All-Star Game in 2021.
The Montana East-West Shrine Game and the Bob Cleverley 8-Man All-Star football game have also been canceled due to the coronavirus crisis.
This story will be updated
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.