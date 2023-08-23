MISSOULA — Over the past 10 months, Missoula Loyola has experienced both ends of the spectrum in high-profile boys state championship games.

Last November, the Rams saw a surprising run to the State B football finals derailed in Florence, 48-7. Few expected Loyola to go all the way to the championship after entering the playoffs as the No. 4 seed out of the Western Division.

Four months later, many of the same boys that helped lead the football team sparked the Rams to the first State B basketball championship in the history of the school, which dates back to the 1800s. That experience should serve Loyola well as it tries to reach the pinnacle in football this fall.

"When they walk off the field in tears and they feel that pain of losing, getting so close and you don't follow through with it, it stings," Loyola veteran football coach Todd Hughes said of last year's state final. "That same group of kids won in basketball, so they've felt it — the highs of the win and the lows of that day coming off the field in Florence.

"All summer long we'd have 25-30 kids coming down, two days a week giving up part of their summertime to work on routes and those things to make themselves even better so they don't feel that bitter taste after that last game again."

Loyola is loaded with proven seniors at the skill positions. Running back Talen Reynolds, the son of former Montana Grizzly and NFL running back Chase Reynolds, ran for about 2,600 yards last season. Aiden Round has been starting quarterback since his sophomore year and Loyola is deep at wideout with seniors Taylor Jones, Malik Little and Jacob Jamieson and juniors Jack Clevenger, Declan Harrington and Nolan Lee.

"We did lose most of our offensive line, so we're filling in with that," Hughes said. "A lot of it depends on how those kids step up into their new roles.

"We'll be really good defensively with good depth. Jones calls the defense for us at inside linebacker and we've got lockdown corners in Lee and Harrington."

Here's a look at the upcoming Class B football season:

2022 champion: Florence-Carlton.

2023 storylines: For all the talent and experience Loyola has returning, the Rams may still have their hands full winning the Western Division. Two-time defending state champion Florence lost star quarterback Patrick Duchien Jr., who is now a member of the Montana State Bobcats. But his father, veteran Falcons head coach Pat Duchien, has a big 2023 roster with key veterans. Florence will be formidable at wideout with seniors Tyler Abbott, Trapper Oster and Ethan Porter ... Eureka veteran coach Trevor Utter also has some key seniors returning, including quarterback AJ Truman and wideout Tristan Butts ... Bigfork reached the semifinals last year but has moved up to Class A ... Jefferson (Boulder) reached the semifinals last year and returns junior QB Luke Oxarart ... Defending Eastern Division champion Huntley Project hopes to build on its quarterfinal playoff berth last year along with defending Southern Division champion Townsend, who was upset in the first round of the playoffs last year by Loyola.