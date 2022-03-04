BILLINGS — The Montana East-West Shrine Game planning committee has formed a Shrine Game Alumni Association to include every one of the 5,000-plus players and coaches who have participated in the contest, which began in 1947.
If you played or coached in any year, contact Stan Danielsen at standan2@outlook.com or 406-655-1929 and provide him with your name, the year you played/coached, your email address, phone number, and current city of residence for the Shrine Game Alumni Association roster.
This year's game, the 75th in the series, is set for June 18 at 7 p.m. in Great Falls.
The Shrine Game Alumni Association is also looking for 20-25 former players and coaches to ride the Shrine Game Alumni float in this year’s Shrine Game parade the morning of June 18 in Great Falls. If former players or coaches want to ride on the float, let Danielsen know. He will provide you with a contact in Great Falls for information about the parade.
