BILLINGS — The 74th Montana East-West Shrine Game is scheduled for Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 19.

The Montana East-West Shrine Game Alumni Association wants to let former players and coaches who participated in the annual football game know they are welcome to ride the alumni float in this year's Shrine Game Parade on June 19 in Billings.

If interested, contact Stan Danielsen at 406-655-1929 or standan2@outlook.com. Danielsen will request a phone number and email address to provide the when-and-where details when they become available.

