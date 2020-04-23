Montana East-West Shrine Game canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

BUTTE — The annual Montana East-West Shrine football game has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the game's executive board announced Thursday in a release.
The 2020 game was scheduled for July 18 in Billings.
In a conference call Wednesday, board members expressed concerns about the pandemic, its influence on lives and the impact on student-athlete preparations for the game, the release said, adding that "the decision was also based on the latest information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and directives by the State of Montana."
Board members contacted the athletes via phone Thursday to inform them of the decision, the release said. It also said an attempt will be made to honor the players another way.
"As one of the oldest Shrine Games in the nation, this was a difficult decision by the Board, but made in order to safeguard the health of the student-athletes, everyone involved in the Montana East-West Shrine Game, and the community of fans, friends, and supporters of the annual game," the release said.
The Board determined that the risks of COVID-19 do not align with the safety of the student-athletes and the public, it added.
The game will be resumed in Billings in 2021.
