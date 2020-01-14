BILLINGS — The Montana East-West Shrine Game planning committee has formed a Shrine Game Alumni Association to include every one of the 5,000-plus players and coaches who participated in the contest staring in 1947.

If you played or coached in any year, contact Stan Danielsen at standan2@outlook.com or 406-655-1929 and provide him with your name, the year you played/coached, your email address and phone number for the Shrine Game Alumni Association roster.

This year the game will be played July 18 at Herb Klindt Field on the campus of Rocky Mountain College. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

