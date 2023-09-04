BOZEMAN — A quick skim of the first 406mtsports.com high school football rankings of the season provides a sense of deja vu all over again.

The top spots in Montana's five classifications are owned by familiar perennial powers: Kalispell Glacier, Hamilton, Florence-Carlton, Fairview and Froid-Lake.

But some new names have elbowed their way into the mix, including a few from the perennially downtrodden in football: Welcome to Choteau (2-0) and Arlee (2-0) in the 8-Man ranks and Noxon (2-0) in 6-Man.

In addition, one of the more intriguing storylines might be a team poised just on the outside of the rankings. In Class A, Corvallis has jumped to a 2-0 start, most notably a 41-6 trouncing of Frenchtown last week.

One more early feel-good story: In 6-Man, Lincoln, which has struggled to even field a team some years, is 2-0, with shutouts of depleted Lima (58-0) and White Sulphur Springs (28-0).

Here's a closer look at the fall's first rankings:

• Class AA: Top-ranked Kalispell Glacier has flexed its muscles early, outscoring its two opponents 93-7 and rolling past Billings Senior 49-7 on the road. Jockeying behind the Wolfpack are the two Bozeman schools, which are setting the stage for what figures to be the state's best crosstown showdown on Sept. 22, and Great Falls CMR (2-0).

Upcoming Class AA game of the week: Glacier figures to get its sternest challenge yet when it travels to face Butte (1-1), which hung tough early with No. 2 Bozeman before falling by 20.

• Class A: The usual suspects are congregating near the top, led by Hamilton (2-0) and defending state champion Lewistown (2-0). Right there seemingly as always as well: No. 4 Dillon (1-0) and No. 5 Columbia Falls (2-0). The fifth name is familiar as well, though previously in the Class B ranks. No. 3 Bigfork (2-0) has made a seamless transition to its loftier digs, with routs of Polson and Ronan.

Upcoming Class A game of the week: Is Bigfork for real? The No. 3 Vikings will find out Friday when they travel to top-ranked Hamilton. Honorable mention: Dillon at Columbia Falls, the outcome potentially leaving room for Corvallis to join the top five for the first time since 406mtsports.com began keeping rankings in 2016.

• Class B: As potent as Florence-Carlton was in winning the state title a season ago, the Falcons (2-0) just soar even higher this fall. They've pitched shutouts against the usually solid Elkhorn twins of Jefferson (27-0) and Townsend (47-0). One-upping Florence-Carlton in points is No. 2 Columbus (2-0), which has outscored its first two opponents 120-0.

Upcoming Class B game of the week: No. 4 Missoula Loyola (2-0) was a preseason favorite to win it all, though the first two triumphs have been a struggle — especially a 7-6 OT win over No. 8 Manhattan (1-1) on Friday. The Rams will be challenged against this week at No. 7 Big Timber (2-0).

• 8-Man: Returning state finalist Fairview (2-0) has been flying high, with a 21-20 triumph over defending state champion Belt (0-1) and then a romp over Scobey, on the way to the top spot in the rankings. But speaking of flying high, check out the No. 2 Circle Wildcats (2-0), who have surpassed 70 points in both of its wins. Conspicuously missing this week: Perennial power Drummond-Philipsburg (1-1), which won its opener over Deer Lodge but then fell 20-6 to surprising No. 5 Choteau.

Upcoming 8-Man game of the week: No. 5 Choteau (2-0) has come out of nowhere, and now the Bulldogs will get an idea if they're going somewhere when they host No. 10 Simms (2-0).

• 6-Man: It appears Froid-Lake (2-0) is every bit as potent as advertised with Montana State-bound Mason Dethman at the helm. The Redhawks have dismantled solid Jordan (63-0) and Bainville (56-6) squads on the road as they bid to unseat No. 2 Big Sandy (2-0) as state champs.

Upcoming 6-Man game of the week: In perhaps the best early-season showdown in any class thus far, Froid-Lake will square off against No. 5 Savage (2-0) in its home opener. The Warriors have been, well, savage in blanking Plevna (48-0) and Bridger (47-0). Honorable mention: Big Sandy will have its hands full against No. 6 Denton-Geyser-Standford-Geraldine (2-0) at home on Friday night.

High school football

Sept. 4

Class AA

1. Kalispell Glacier (2-0)

2. Bozeman (2-0)

3. Bozeman Gallatin (2-0)

4. Great Falls CMR (2-0)

5. Helena (1-1)

Class A

1. Hamilton (2-0)

2. Lewistown (2-0)

3. Bigfork (2-0)

4. Dillon (1-0)

5. Columbia Falls (2-0)

Class B

1. Florence-Carlton (2-0)

2. Columbus (2-0)

3. Eureka (2-0)

4. Missoula Loyola (2-0)

5. Red Lodge (2-0)

6. Joliet (2-0)

7. Big Timber (2-0)

8. Manhattan (1-1)

9. Thompson Falls (1-1)

10. Jefferson (1-1)

8-Man

1. Fairview (2-0)

2. Circle (2-0)

3. Ennis (2-0)

4. Fort Benton (2-0)

5. Choteau (2-0)

6. Arlee (2-0)

7. Valley Christian (2-0)

8. Plentywood (2-0)

9. St. Ignatius (2-0)

10. Simms (2-0)

6-Man

1. Froid-Lake (2-0)

2. Big Sandy (2-0)

3. Power-Dutton-Brady (2-0)

4. Roy-Winifred (2-0)

5. Savage (2-0)

6. Denton-Geyser-Stanford (2-0)

7. Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap (2-0)

8. Centerville (2-0)

9. Westby-Grenora (2-0)

10. Noxon (2-0)