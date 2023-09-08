Boxscores are updated as we receive them. We rely heavily on coaches, athletic directors, managers or parents to input results into our 406 Sports "portal". If you don't see your team's game(s) here, we encourage you to reach out to your AD and coach. If they don't have your school's unique login and password, we will assist them.
agate
Scoreboard: High school football boxscores (Sept. 8)
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Highlights from across the state for high school football.
Nate Davis' endzone pass breakup with under a minute left and Tyce Casterline's three touchdowns gave the Lions a landmark victory.
Helena quarterback Carter Kraft threw for 277 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone Friday.
Trailing 21-0 to begin the fourth quarter, the Butte Bulldogs rallied to stun the Glacier Wolfpack on Friday night.