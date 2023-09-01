Boxscores are updated as we receive them. We rely heavily on coaches, athletic directors, managers or parents to input results into our 406 Sports "portal". If you don't see your team's game(s) here, we encourage you to reach out to your AD and coach. If they don't have your school's unique login and password, we will assist them.
Highlights from across the state for high school football.
Caleb Taylor threw for 223 yards and four touchdowns in leading Great Falls CMR to a win at Missoula Big Sky.
Friday was Central's first football home game since a teammate's passing, and a part of him was always there on the Rams' sideline.
The Bozeman Hawks advanced to 2-0 on the season after scoring 31 straight points to defeat the Butte Bulldogs at Naranche Stadium.
The margin between victory and defeat can be razor thin in Class AA football.