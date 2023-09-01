Editor's note: The Blitz is updated as soon as we receive game results.

Class AA

• Bozeman 39, Butte 15: The Hawks broke away in the second half to outscore the Bulldogs 24-0 for a big win on the road. Bo Demarais got the Bulldogs going with a 78-yard bomb to Karson Pumnea, and hit Hudson Luedtke for a six-yard TD in the second quarter. The Hawks got a pair of one-yard touchdown runs from Austin Baller and the game was tied 15-15 at halftime. But the Hawks offense got rolling late. Brady Casagrande scored on a three-yard run in the third quarter, and Kellen Harrison threw touchdown passes of 34 and 44 yards to Rocky Lencioni and Cordell Holzer in the fourth quarter.

• Bozeman Gallatin 28, Missoula Sentinel 13: The Raptors took down the second AA power in as many games, getting big plays from their defense to set things up for Grant Vigen and the Gallatin offense A first-quarter interception by Sy Hilliard led to a rushing TD by Wes Donaghey. Gallatin hit pay dirt again on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Vigen to Carter Dahlke. After Jarrett Herz grabbed an interception and returned it 53 yards, Vigen found tight end Josh Woodberry to give Gallatin a three-score advantage. A three-yard run by Jace Koshatka got Sentinel on the board just before halftime. Sentinel wouldn't score again until Riley Allen hit Danny Sirmon for a touchdown with 13 seconds left. Vigen tossed his third TD of the night to Quinn Clark.

• Great Falls CMR 36, Missoula Big Sky 21: Caleb Taylor was 22-for-32 for 223 yards passing and four touchdowns, and Keegan Fuller and Kaiden Clement both rushed for 104 yards to help the Rustlers rally past the Eagles. Big Sky led 14-7 late in the first half but saw CMR score twice in the final minute to take charge on the way to a 36-14 lead. River Wasson caught a 70-yard TD pass and also had a rushing score for the Rustlers. Joey Sandberg ran for 157 yards on 19 carries and scored for Big Sky.

• Kalispell Flathead 17, Belgrade 14: Brett Pesola scored on a 21-yard touchdown run, Ben Bliven ran for a 32-yard score, and Miller Bushnell kicked a 29-yard field goal as the Braves collected their first win on the season. Hudson Rask found Wesley Ehret for a 16-yard TD and scored on a keeper for the Panthers (0-2).

• Helena 21, Billings West 14: Carter Kraft broke a 14-all deadlock with a 5-yard run with 3:15 to play as the Bengals (1-1) rallied in the fourth quarter to overtake the Golden Bears (0-2). Some three and a half minutes earlier, Kraft had connected with Jaxan Lieberg on a 14-yard score to tie the game. Kraft also hit Sam Ark on a 9-yard strike in the second quarter. West took an early 3-0 lead on a 40-yard field goal by Jacob Kauwe and was within 7-6 on a 24-yarder in the third quarter. The Bears then took a 14-7 lead on a 29-yard run by Reece Valdez and a 2-point conversion with less than a minute remaining in the third quarter.

• Kalispell Glacier 49, Billings Senior 7: Jackson Presley had a hand in all but one of the Wolfpack’s scores, with four touchdown passes and a 2-yard TD run, in a trouncing of the Broncs. Presley hit Cohen Kastelitz twice, from 20 and 42 yards out, and also threw a 14-yarder to Bridger Smith, who scored the game’s first TD on a 1-yard run. Rhett Measure was perfect on extra points, going 7-for-7. A 4-yard pass from Peyton Oakley to Davyn Lehfeldt accounted for Senior’s lone score.

• Great Falls 42, Missoula Hellgate 0: After losing their opener 44-0, the Bison evened their record with a beat-down of the Knights. Great Falls scored three first-quarter touchdowns to grab a commanding lead. Caleb Taylor threw a touchdown pass to Chase Morgan, Ryder English tore off a 47-yard touchdown run, and Izayah Brown had a four-yard scoring run. When Riley Collette hit Mason Kralj for a nine-yard touchdown pass, the Bison were up 28-0 at halftime. The Knights fell to 0-2 with the loss.

(Thursday)

• Helena Capital 35, Billings Skyview 10: Merek Mihelish threw three touchdown passes and Tuff Adams ran for two more as the defending state champions evened their record by grounding the Falcons (0-2). Paxton Fitch ran for a touchdown in the first quarter to bring Skyview within 10-7, but it was all Capital from there. Dylan Almquist caught two TD passes and Daniel Larson one for the Bruins.

Class A

• Billings Central 24, Havre 3: Adam Balkenbush hit Brayden Flores for a 16-yard touchdown and ran for another score, and the Rams defense stymied the Blue Ponies as Central moved to 2-0 on the season. Havre led briefly in the opening quarter on a 27-yard Ty Golie field goal, but the Central pass rush and run defense slammed the door after that. Jack DeBourg added a second-quarter field goal for the Rams, and Thomas Norman hit pay dirt on a four-yard run.

• Columbia Falls 49, Browning 0: Cody Schweikert tossed three scoring passes and ran for a fourth to power the Wildcats over the Runnin’ Indians. Schweikert connected with Mark Robison (26 yards), Chance Miller (28) and Alihn Anderson (28) and also ran for a 15-yard score as Columbia Falls built a 35-0 halftime lead. Brandon Torpen punctuated the might for the Wildcats with 1- and 7-yard runs in the fourth quarter. Kai Golan was 7-for-7 on extra points.

• Lewistown 21, Laurel 0: Dan Ruff opened the scoring with a 15-yard pass to Wylee Snapp in the second quarter and Kieran Netburn doubled the lead with a 2-yard run in the third as the defending state champion Golden Eagles fended off a challenge from the Locomotives (1-1) with stout defense. Brady Bantz capped the scoring with a 20-yard TD reception from backup QB McKay Shobe in the fourth quarter for Lewistown (2-0).

• Bigfork 35, Ronan 0: Asher Knopik rushed for two scores and caught one of Tristen Herd’s three TD passes as the Vikings continued their impressive early run in Class A. Knopik ran for scores of 8 and 5 yards on the way to 79 yards on the ground for Bigfork, which was Class B a year ago. Wyatt Johnson caught a 20-yeard scoring strike from Herd and Elijah Thorness had another from 7 yards out.

• Corvallis 41, Frenchtown 6: Aydan Mayn threw three touchdown passes and ran for the first score as the Blue Devils scored the game’s final 41 points in a romp over the Broncs. Bennett Boelman caught Mayn’s first TD toss and added a 38-yard pick-6. James Nordenstrom was 6-for-7 on extra points for Corvallis. Billy Corette’s 63-yard TD reception from Brody Hardy put Frenchtown on the board first in the first quarter.

Class B

• Florence-Carlton 47, Townsend 0: In their first two outings of the season, the defending Class B champion Falcons have scored a combined 74 points while holding their opponents scoreless. Mason Arlington and Tyler Abbott connected on three touchdown passes, Arlington scored on a keeper, and Ethan Alexander found Bridger Alexander for a 26-yard touchdown strike. The Falcon defense notched its second straight shutout.

• Huntley Project 38, Glasgow 6: Jake Cook rushed for two scores and passed for a third, and the Red Devils ground attack rolled for 252 yards in Huntley's takedown of the Scotties. Grady Schmidt ran for 72 yards and a TD, Tucker Kaczmarek rushed for 71, and Kooper Beard (28 ), Cade Sorlie (36) and Cook (36) all contributed to the run game, and Sorlie caught five passes for 94 yards.

• Missoula Loyola 7, Manhattan 6 (OT): Talen Reynolds scored from 4 yards out on a third-down play and Malik Lyttle booted the game-winning extra point as the Rams fended off the Tigers in a battle between two of the best teams in the class. Manhattan had taken a 6-0 lead on a 3-yard tote by Tyson Bakke but failed on the conversion. Neither team scored in regulation with the Tigers earning the best shot in regulation, but were stuffed on fourth-and-1 on the first play of the fourth quarter.

• Red Lodge 51, Malta 12: Thomas Buchanon threw TD passes to Kougar Kappell and Walker Boos, Owen Reynolds ran for three scores, including a 60-yard burst, and the Rams blitzed the Mustangs, scoring 31 points in the second quarter en route to their second victory of the year. Kappell also had a rushing TD and Stran Lytton tossed a scoring pass. Blaine Downing scored on a 27-yard run and Stockton Oxarart hit Mason Simanton for a touchdown for the Mustangs (1-1).

• Eureka 32, Whitefish 6: Tristan Butts ran for one touchdown and caught another, and A.J. Truman ran for one and tossed one to Butts as the Lions moved up and downed the Class A Bulldogs. Butts opened with a 67-yards scoring run and his 35-yard reception from Truman early in the second quarter snapped a 6-6 tie. Eureka scored all of its points in the first half. Whitefish was limited to two first-quarter field goals by Ryder Barinowski.

• Conrad 49, Anaconda 18: Roscoe Shaw was a force with four rushing touchdowns and Cristean Habets added a TD reception to his 7-for-7 night kicking extra points as the Cowboys overwhelmed the Copperheads. Conrad led 21-12 at intermission before pulling away. Cory Galle threw for all three of Anaconda’s scores, two to brother Brody Galle and the third to Teague Cromwell.

• Three Forks 32, Shepherd 6: Shane Williams fired three scoring strikes and ran for two more as the Wolves evened their record by whipping the Mustangs. Williams' TD passes went to Kanon Reichman, Colten Hayder and Dylan Swenson.

8-Man

• St. Ignatius 50, Troy 13: Titan Mansell fired three scoring strikes and ran for two scores as the Bulldogs pulled away in the second half for a triumph over the Trojans. Rhain Gonzalez caught two of Mansell’s TD passes, from 16 and 20 yards out. Iyezk Umphrey had a big day as well for Mission, scoring on a 7-yard run and returning a kick 79 yards to paydirt. Carson Orr ran for Troy’s first score and Nolan Morris connected with Mason Crow on a 20-yard TD pass.

• Superior 58, Plains 8: Jaxon Green ran for two touchdowns, passed for two more and provided nine tackles as the Bobcats bolted to a 42-0 halftime lead on the way to crushing the Horsemen. Micah Acker caught a TD pass and also had a team-high 12 tackles for Superior, which also received two interceptions – one for a TD – from Gannon Quinlan. Green scored the game’s first TDs on 3- and 4-yard runs, then hit Lucas Kovalsky on a 10-yard score. Kovalsky also threw a TD pass to Quinlan. Plains scored in the third quarter on a 12-yard run by Darren Standeford.

• Manhattan Christian 58, Cascade 14: Christian Triemstra had a big night with five touchdown passes, and Mason Venema caught two and tossed one of his own, as the Eagles owned the first win in program history by crushing the Badgers. Rance Hamilton caught three TD passes and Shapan Hubner returned two kicks to paydirt for Manhattan Christian.

• Arlee 40, Charlo 8: Kendall O'Neill tossed two touchdown passes and ran for another as the Warriors pulled away in the second half to rout the Vikings. Jake Knoll added a 60-yard scoring jaunt for Arlee.

6-Man

• Noxon 38, Twin Bridges 6: The Red Devils won their second straight with a ground game that saw Ian Brown, Justice Kayser and Antonio Lodi hit pay dirt. Lodi ran for a pair of scores, and Brian Risch connected with Ricky Williams on a 64-yard touchdown strike. Kole Anderson scored for Twin Bridges on a 26-yard touchdown pass.

• Custer-Hysham 50, Burlington (ND) 24: Layne Duncan played a role in six touchdowns, including a pick-6 on defense, as the Rebels built a 30-0 first-quarter lead and coasted past Burlington (ND) in an intersectional game.

• Shields Valley 54, Highwood 28: Robbie Anderson fired four touchdown passes and Ian Danielson ran for three and caught one of Anderson’s strikes as the Rebels (2-0) outlasted the Mountaineers (0-2). Tanner Sanderson, Kyle Jerke and Jace Page also caught TD passes for Shields Valley, which led 34-14 at intermission.

Editor's Note: To have games included here, submit scores and scoring details to 406mtsports.myteamscoop.com.