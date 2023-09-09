Editor's note: The Blitz is updated as soon as we receive game results.

8-Man

• Wibaux 48, Culbertson 29: The Longhorns broke away in the second half, outscoring the Cowboys 26-9 for their second win on the season. Wyatt Ree rushed for 200 yards, scored three touchdowns and caught six passes for 93 yards. Will Ree ran for three scores and gained 154 yards. Birch Obrigewitch was 9-of-13 passing for 141 yards and a TD. Riley Lutts had a standout defensive performance, recording 10 tackles and a fumble recovery, and Ryker Wyman recovered a fumble as well.

• In other action, No. 7 Valley Christian improved to 3-0 by thrashing No. 9 St. Ignatius 51-18.

6-Man

• No. 1 Froid-Lake 64, No. 5 Savage 14: The top-ranked Redhawks made a dizzying series of big plays on offense, defense and special teams in their rout of the Warriors. Mason Dethman was all over the place -- he tossed three touchdown passes, took an interception 60 yards to the house, returned a fumble for another score, and had a 28-yard touchdown run. Daniel Forizs caught two of Dethman's TD passes and had two 70-yard kick returns for touchdowns. Joseph Robertson hauled in a touchdown pass and Landen Kelm rushed for a score. Zane Pilgeram connected with Hunter Sanders on a pair of touchown passes for the Warriors.

• Custer-Hysham-Melstone 68, Richey-Lambert 26: Junior quarterback Layne Duncan erupted for seven touchdown passes and the Rebels broke away from a 40-26 halftime lead to rout the Fusion. Custer-Hysham-Melstone scored 28 unanswered points in the third quarter to put the game away.

• In other games, Broadview-Lavina routed Fromberg-Belfry 51-0, Reed Point-Rapelje blanked Bridger 32-0, Chester-Joplin-Inverness upset No. 3 Power-Dutton-Brady 53-37, North Star clobbered Heart Butte 55-0, No. 2 Big Sandy outlasted No. 5 Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 36-28, and Noxon blanked Lima 57-0.