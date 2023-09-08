Editor's note: The Blitz is updated as soon as we receive game results.

Class AA

• Butte 28, No. 1 Kalispell Glacier 27: In a comeback for the ages, the Bulldogs scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to take the lead with 35 seconds left, then held their breath as Glacier scored on a desperation heave, only to miss the tying extra point. The Wolfpack led 14-0 at halftime, getting a 40-yard touchdown run from Cash Goicoechea and a Jackson Presley TD strike to Alex Hausmann. After Glacier went up 21-0 early in the third quarter, Butte got on the board when Bo Demarais hit Rueso Batterman for a TD. A Torre Tempel pick-six cut Glacier's lead to 21-14, and another Demarais-to-Batterman bomb for 56 yards tied the game. Facing 2nd and 18 on the Glacier 43 with 45 seconds left, Demarais found Batterman again on a 43-yard TD for what proved to be the game-winning score.

• No. 2 Bozeman Gallatin 51, Billings Senior 28: Reece Dahlke scored four TDs, three on the ground and one through the air, and the Raptors rolled to their third win on a wet and rainy night. Kyle Mounts scored for Gallatin on a fumble recovery, Quinn Clark had a pick-six, and Grant Vigen and Wesley Donaghey rushed for touchdowns. Gallatin went up 19-0 in the first quarter and led 31-7 at halftime.

• Great Falls 56, Belgrade 14: Ryder English and Izayah Brown combined for six touchdowns, and the Bison broke away with a 21-point second quarter. Brown hit pay dirt on runs of six and 14 yards in the first and second quarter while English scored on a seven-yard burst in the second.

• Missoula Sentinel 17, Helena Capital 14: Caden Dirnberger’s 25-yard field goal with 8:48 to play in the game proved to be the difference as the Spartans slipped past the Bruins in a matchup of the previous two state champions. Sentinel trailed 14-7 at halftime but Grady Walker’s TD reception from Riley Allen – his second TD pass of the night – knotted the score with 5:20 to go in the third quarter. Merek Mihelish threw a 12-yard TD to Daniel Larson and ran for the other from 2 yards out to account for Capital’s two scores.

• Missoula Big Sky 21, Kalispell Flathead 20: Avery Omlid’s second touchdown pass of the game, a 9-yard with 5:53 to play to Colter Ramos, followed by Ramos’ extra-point kick proved to be the difference as the Eagles held off the Braves. Flathead pulled within 21-20 on a 33-yard pass from Brett Pesola to Brody Thornsberry, but the tying extra point was missed to enable Big Sky to hold on. Omlid also hit Isaac Stonefield on a 12-yard pass in the third quarter. Pesola and Thornsberry had hooked up earlier from 5 yards away. Omlid was 22-for-34 passing for 244 yards.

• No. 2 Bozeman 56, Billings Skyview 7: Kellen Harrison tossed three TDs, and Jack O'Brien scored three TDs on a 51-yard touchdown run, nine-yard burst and a 46-yard catch and run. The Hawks scored early and often, building a 28-0 first-quarter lead and going up 42-0 at halftime. Harley Bianchini rushed for touchdowns of 10 and 34 yards. Rocky Lencioni hauled in a 54-yard bomb from Harrison.

• Billings West 49, No. 4 Great Falls CMR 14: Drew McDowell threw four touchdown passes covering 104 yards, and Matt Ludwig and Reece Valdez scored on the ground as the Bears broke away in the second half, outscoring the Rustlers 14-0. Connor Stanton and Mac Jones caught two TDs apiece for West. Caleb Taylor threw a 48-yard touchdown to River Wasson and Keegan Fuller rushed for CMR's other score.

• No. 5 Helena 48, Missoula Hellgate 13: Carter Kraft threw for 277 yards and three touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown as the fifth-ranked Bengals raced to a 41-0 halftime lead and cruised past the Knights. Tevin Wetzel ran for two TDs and caught a third for Helena. Jacob Finch caught a 7-yard TD pass from Rylan Davis for one Hellgate score and Evan Pyron recovered his own blocked punt in the end zone for the other.

Class A

• Havre 36, Miles City 18: Cieran Courtnage tossed a pair of touchdown passes, including a 66-yard play to Carson Harris, Tate Nelson rushed for two scores, and the Blue Ponies defense forced three turnovers. The Cowboys' Andy Bundy returned a kickoff 86 yards for a score.

• Corvallis 7, Whitefish 0: Charlie Chavez scored from 4 yards out in the first quarter and the unbeaten Blue Devils (3-0) made it hold up with opportunistic defense in their triumph over the Bulldogs. Corvallis intercepted four passes and held Whitefish to 23 yards rushing to preserve the shutout.

• Lockwood 21, Glendive 14: Linebacker Nate Davis broke up a Glendive pass on fourth and goal from the one-yard line with under a minute to play, sealing the victory and sending the Lions to their third straight win of the season. Quarterback Tyce Casterline rushed for all three Lockwood touchdowns, the longest a 76-yard jaunt.

• No. 1 Hamilton 35, No. 3 Bigfork 14: Tyson Bauder threw two touchdown passes and scampered 8 yards for another score as the Broncs flexed their muscles against the Class A newcomer Vikings. Bauder threw a 35-yard pass to Andrew Frederick, who also had a 1-yard jaunt to open the scoring. Hamilton led 28-0 before Bigfork got on the board in the fourth quarter on a 30-yard pass from Tristen Herd to Wyatt Johnson.

• No. 4 Dillon 22, No. 5 Columbia Falls 19: Kee Christiansen rushed for two scores, including the game-winner in the fourth quarter, as the Beavers fended off the Wildcats in a battle of Class A titans. Christiansen, who ran for 93 yards on 14 carries, opened the scoring from 8 yards out and punched in the final tally from a yard out. Columbia Falls quarterback Cody Schweikert matched Christiansen's efforts by tossing a TD pass and rushing for two. Schweikert's 42-yard connection with Jace Hill gave the Wildcats a 19-15 lead early in the fourth quarter. Kale Konen ran for 114 yards for Dillon, and Schweikert passed for 287 yards.

Class B

• Eureka 54, Cut Bank 0: AJ Truman threw touchdown passes to Tyson Budree, Braden Casazza and a 60-yard strike to Sullivan Sartori, and the Lions crushed the Wolves. Caden Pecora scored on a 22-yard run, Tristan Butts hit pay dirt, and Jesse Day found the end zone twice on rushing touchdowns, including an 18-yard burst.

• No. 2 Columbus 41, Glasgow 0: Mason Meier threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third, and Wyatt Meier ran for two more scores as the Cougars crushed the Scotties for their third consecutive shutout to open the season. Degen Nelson started the scoring with a 92-yard punt return for Columbus, which has outscored its first three opponents 161-0. Austin Reger also had a big night for the Cougars, catching two touchdown passes of 10 and 4 yards and kicking three extra points.

• No. 10 Jefferson 48, Malta 14: Luke Oxarart threw for a touchdown and rushed for three more, and Jack Johnson and Ben Werner ran for touchdowns for the Panthers (2-1). Dawson Hammond hauled in both Mustang touchdown passes.

• Manhattan 35, Thompson Falls 14: Tyson Bakke rushed for 94 yards and three touchdowns, and the Tigers defense collected five interceptions, three by Gabe Johnson, in their non-conference win over the Blue Hawks. Keaton Sargent returned one of those interceptions for a touchdown and Callin Fenno hauled in a 38-yard touchdown pass.

(Thursday)

• Three Forks 45, Whitehall 0: Tallyn McCauley caught three touchdown passes in the first half and Sawyer Andersen ran for two first-half TDs as the Wolves snapped an 11-game losing streak to the Trojans. Shane Williams tossed the scoring strikes to McCauley for Three Forks, which led 38-0 at halftime.

8-Man

• No. 6 Arlee 52, Darby 20: Jace Arca ran for two touchdowns and returned a kickoff 75 yards for a score as the Warriors rolled to a 38-12 halftime lead and coasted past the Tigers. Jake Knoll provided three more scores for Arlee (3-0) with runs of 8, 46 and 67 yards. McCoy Townsend rushed for two TDs for Darby, from 10 and 52 yards, and he also tossed a 27-yard scoring pass to Montana Brantley.

• Park City 21, Plains 12: Teegan Hahne threw a pair of TD passes to Landon Downing and ran for a third score as the Panthers notched their first win on the year. The Panthers held a 7-0 lead at halftime and went up 14-12 in the third quarter.

• No. 1 Fairview 75, Broadus 8: Jaxon Vitt scored three first-quarter touchdowns — two on passes and one on a punt return — and the Warriors erupted for 42 points in the first 10 minutes on the way to pounding the Hawks. Tyler Tjelde tossed three TD passes and Troy Karst ran for two scores for Fairview. Logan Capp scored Broadus' TD on a 4-yard fourth-quarter run.

(Thursday)

• Manhattan Christian 56, Seeley-Swan 8: Christian Triemstra was 18-for-23 passing for 193 yards and three touchdowns, and the Eagles quarterback ran for another score in a romp over the turnover-prone Blackhawks. Mason Venema also had a big night, hauling in two TD passes, running for another and catching 11 tosses for 166 yards. Seth Dunster's 45-yard TD reception from Blake Irwin gave Seeley-Swan an early 8-0 but would prove to be their only points.

6-Man

• Valier 62, Sunburst 12: The Panthers picked up their first win of the season behind a stellar game from Chance Horn, who tossed three TD passes, scored on a fumble recovery, and ran for two scores, including a 38-yard ramble. Connor Woldstad caught two of Horn's TD passes and Tristen Valdez hauled in the final one, a 43-yard strike. Reed Briggs scored a safety for the Panthers, Jonas Horn had a 12-yard touchdown run, and Garett Monroe took a handoff 38 yards to pay dirt. Carter Enneberg had a 72-yard kick return for Sunburst and Travis McKinley rushed for a score.

Editor's Note: To have games included here, submit scores and scoring details to 406mtsports.myteamscoop.com.