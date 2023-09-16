Editor's note: The Blitz is updated as soon as we receive game results.

Class B

• No. 4 Missoula Loyola 34, Malta 20: The Rams won their fourth in a row to keep pace with undefeated Eureka and Florence-Carlton at the top of the Western B division. Aiden Round threw touchdown passes to Ethan Stack and Taylor Jones, Talen Reynolds hit pay dirt on a 36-yard run, and Malik Lyttle hauled in a 36-yard touchdown strike from Jack Clevenger. Lyttle also booted three extra points.

8-Man

• In 8-man games Saturday, it was Park City over St. Labre 56-12, Plains dropping Troy 68-6, Darby beating Victor 48-20, and Forsyth forfeiting its game at Fort Benton.

6-Man

• Terry 67, Brockton 8: In a matchup of two schools restarting their football programs this season, the Terriers (1-3) earned their first victory in resounding fashion. Landon Schilling rushed for four touchdowns and passed for another, and took an interception back for a score. Logan Marr caught an 11-yard touchdown pass, and Liam Jackson picked off two Brockton passes and returned both for touchdowns. Ethan Boyer added 42 yards passing.

• Box Elder 55, Sunburst 6: Tuarie Rosette tossed three touchdown passes and had a 32-yard rushing TD, and the Bears (2-1) cruised past the Refiners. Josh Nault, Jermiah Nault and Santana Wells Jr. ran for touchdowns, and Tracen Jilot caught a pair of TD passes from Rosette and Alex Four Colors. Dreyden Anderson also caught a 27-yard touchdown pass. Curtis Bouttier Jr. rushed for Sunburst's lone touchdown.

• In other 6-man action Saturday, Bainville rolled past Plevna 45-0, No. 5 Centerville downed Great Falls Central 54-19, Savage beat Jordan 66-31, No. 2 Big Sandy toppled Valier 38-14, No. 9 Power-Dutton-Brady took care of Highwood 48-34 and White Sulphur Springs downed injury-depleted Lima (no score available). Not reported: Alberton at Gardiner.