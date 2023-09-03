Editor's note: The Blitz is updated as soon as we receive game results.

Class A

• East Helena 34, Hardin 28: In a back-and-forth game that saw Hardin lead twice, including 28-27, the Vigilantes scored last on the way to to first triumph of the season.

8-Man

• Plentywood 26, Wibaux 20: The Wildcats jumped to a 20-0 and held off a late rally to edge the Longhorns, who have returned to 8-Man after several years in 6-Man, including a state championship in 2018 and a runner-up in 2019.

6-Man

• Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 39, Valier 15: Tyce Smith had the hot hand with four touchdown passes and also opened the game with a 70-yard kick return for a score as the Bearcubs shrugged off a one-point deficit after one quarter to rout the Panthers. Smith found Kameron Myllymaki and Axel Becker twice each for scores. Valier took a 15-8 first-quarter lead when Chance Horn hit Reed Briggs for a 30-yard score and Bryson Connely followed that with an 18-yard scoring connection with Dillon Connely.

• Centerville 53, Broadview-Lavina 7: Luke Kelley ran for three touchdowns, threw for two more on his only two passes of the game and had an interception pick-6 as Miners rolled to a 41-0 halftime lead on the way to routing the Pirates. Toren Annis and Cole Noble also threw TD passes for Centerville. Karson Darko, Colton Judd, Mason Kerkes and Caden Olson all were on the receiving end of scoring passes.

In other 6-Man games, Power-Dutton-Brady raced to a 66-33 halftime lead and downed Box Elder 88-39, Ennis jumped to a two-TD lead after one quarter and thumped Lone Peak 50-22, Savage downed Bridger 47-0 for its second consecutive shutout, defending state runner-up Froid-Lake crushed Bainville 56-6, Roy-Winifred drubbed Absarokee 56-6 as well, defending champion Big Sandy routed Heart Butte 75-0, Jordan took care of Brockton 61-6, and Lincoln blanked White Sulphur Springs 28-0. West Yellowstone won by forfeit over a depleted Lima squad, which finished its opening loss to Lincoln with five players due to injuries.

