Editor's note: The Blitz is updated as soon as we receive game results.

Live: Scores Click here to see the most updated scores.

Class AA

• Butte 21, Billings West 17: A Bo Demarais touchdown run capped a 21-point fourth quarter comeback for the Bulldogs, who sealed the win with a fourth-down interception on the one yard line to snuff out a Golden Bears drive with under two minutes to play. Adien Cuchine scored on a 9-yard run following a Golden Bears fumble, and Demarais found Sam Sampson for a 48-yard touchdown strike. Drew McDowell threw a touchdown pass to Matt Ludwig and Mac Johns had a 16-yard pick-six for the Golden Bears.

• Missoula Sentinel 50, Billings Skyview 12: Riley Allen tossed a pair of touchdowns to Grady Walker and Evan Hafliger, Brady Whitman hit paydirt on a nine-yard run, and Jace Koshatka had a pair of touchdown run, including a 64-yarder, in the Spartans' takedown of the Falcons. Aeden Schraeder added a 14-yard interception return for a score in the fourth quarter. Paxton Fitch connected with Grayden Wilkinson on a 70-yard touchdown for Billings, and ran for another score.

• Missoula Big Sky 31, Belgrade 7: Reece Johnson returned a fumble 45 yards for a score, Drew Martins hit a 27-yard field goal, and Joey Sandberg rushed for a touchdown in the Eagles' season-opening win. Hudson Rask scored for the Panthers on a five-yard run.

• Great Falls CMR 33, Kalispell Flathead 0: Chase Morgan and Drew Etcheberry hauled in touchdown passes from Caleb Taylor, and River Wasson took a punt to the house for the Rustlers in their opener. Kaiden Clement scored on a seven-yard burst in the fourth quarter.

• Bozeman Gallatin 28, Helena Capital 14: Grant Vigen threw touchdown passes to Carter Dahlke and Quinn Clark, and Reese Dahlke had a touchdown pass as the Raptors downed the defending AA champions on the road. Lance Baumgart and Tuff Adams had touchdown runs for the Bruins.

• Kalispell Glacier 44, Great Falls 0: Kash Goicoechea ran for two touchdowns, Jackson Presley tossed two more and Cohen Kastelitz caught two as the Wolfpack trounced the Bison in a season opener. Goicochea ran for scores of 1 and 16 yards in the second quarter. Kastelitz caught a 70-yard flea-flicker from Rhett Measure to open the scoring and hauled in a 14-yard pitch from Presley, who also hit Easton Kauffman from 19 yards away in the fourth quarter. Measure was 5-for-6 on extra points and kicked a 21-yard field goal.

• Bozeman 21, Helena 14: Kellen Harrison threw touchdown strikes to Jack O'Brien and Rocky Lencioni, and Brady Casagrande found the endzone on a third-quarter run for the Hawks. Manu Melo grabbed a Carter Kraft bomb for a 73-yard touchdown for Helena, while Tevin Wetzel scored on a 50-yard run.

Class A

• Ronan 29, Butte Central 15: Gabriel Gagnon-Rusnac grabbed touchdown passes from Kolby Finley and Laurance Louzeau, and Finley ran for two scores, including a 46-yard burst for the Chiefs. The Maroons' Jake Keeley threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Zane Moodry and ran for a score.

• Laurel 35, Sidney 0: Tanner Schwend ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more as the Locomotives drubbed the Eagles after building a 27-0 halftime lead. Schwend’s runs from 32 and 7 yards out gave the Locos a 21-0 lead. He closed the first half with a 28-yard toss to Isaiah Burt and finished the scoring with a 26-yard strike, this one to Cam McAllister. Owen Younger’s 2-yard run put Laurel on the board in the first quarter.

• Columbia Falls 42, Frenchtown 12: Reggie Sapa scored on an 85-yard kickoff return and a 19-yard run, and Cody Schweikert sparked the Wildcat passing game, going 15 of 22 for 222 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown strike to Jace Hill as the Wildcats buried the Broncs in a season opener. Hill caught three passes for 93 yards, while Lane Hoerner hauled in five catches for 40 yards. Brody Hardy threw a touchdown pass for the Broncs and ran for 151 yards, including a 92-yard run in the second quarter.

• Billings Central 22, Glendive 20: Adam Balkenbush and Vincent Souza ran for first-half touchdowns, and Xavier Brackenridge scored on a 65-yard run in the fourth quarter as the Rams got past the Red Devils in a season opener. Carter Amsler threw touchdown passes to Shann McPherson and Kohbe Smith for Glendive, and Smith scored a second TD on a 25-yard toss from Chase Crockett.

• Bigfork 55, Polson 20: Tristan Herd threw four touchdown passes — all to Elijah Thorness — as the Vikings made a statement in their Class A debut by routing the Pirates. Thorness caught six passes for 167 yards. Wyatt Johnson did his part for Bigfork, rushing for 166 yards and a touchdown. For Polson, Holden Emerson ran for a score and threw another, Landon Shoemake had a rushing TD and Tommy Sherry caught Emerson's scoring strike.

• Lewistown 44, East Helena 7: Dash Ruff ran for two scores and threw for another, and Kieran Netburn scored twice as the defending state champions opened with a romp over the Vigilantes. Netburn also kicked a 47-yard field goal. Cooper Dighans scored East Helena's lone TD.

Class B

• Joliet 50, Wolf Point 6: Kaden Juhnke had a night, throwing four touchdown passes to Camden McQuillan and Townes Catron, who hauled in two apiece. Juhnke also had a 65-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

• Florence-Carlton 27, Jefferson 0: In a rematch of last year's Class B semifinal, the Falcons used a pair of rushing touchdowns from Mason Arlington and a touchdown grab by Ethan Alexander to spoil the Panthers' home opener. The Falcons also kicked a pair of field goals.

• Eureka 45, Bonners Ferry (ID) 0: Caden Pecora rushed for two touchdowns, and AJ Truman ran for two scores and hit Braden Casazza on a six-yard touchdown pass as the Lions rolled in their season opener. Tristan Butts had a 66-yard punt return for a score and caught a 64-yard touchdown pass from Truman.

• Red Lodge 46, Whitehall 7: Owen Reynolds ran for two scores, caught a third and returned an interception for a TD — all in the first half — as the Rams opened with a throttling of the Trojans. Walker Boos also scored in the first half for Red Lodge, which led 39-0 at the break.

• Malta 36, Baker 8: Stockton Oxarart threw two TD passes, Treyton Wilke ran for two scores and Landon Retan booted two field goals as the Mustangs rolled past the Spartans. Oxarart connected with Kyle Darrington from 30 yards out in the first quarter and had another 30-yarder to Blaine Downing in the second quarter. Wilke had fourth-quarter scoring jaunts of 54 and 22 yards.

8-Man

• Simms 62, Cascade 28: Gaven Flanagan rushed for 239 yards and two touchdowns, Hudson Rohrer tossed four TD passes and Austin Naude rushed for two more scores as the Tigers racked up 46 first-quarter points on the way to bashing the Badgers. Scotty Sivumaki caught two TD passes and Flanagan added another from Rohrer, who had 182 yards through the air. Ian McKamey was a star for Cascade, rushing for 170 yards and a score and throwing for 175 more yards and two scores. Caiden Sekuterski threw one pass for the Badgers, but it went for 73 yards and a TD to Peyton Hauk.

(Friday, Aug. 18)

• Mullan-St. Regis 20, Clark Fork ID) 6: John Pruitt scored all three touchdowns — two on passes from Conner Louis — as the Tigers opened by downing the Wampus Cats on the road. Pruitt gave Mullan-St. Regis a 6-0 lead with a 52-yard scoring strike from Louis in the second quarter, and then gave the Tigers the lead for good with a 7-yard run in the third quarter for a 12-6 lead. Pruitt hauled in a 75-yarder in the fourth quarter for the final score.

6-Man

• Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 58, Bridger 51 (OT): Brody Ridgeway's 1-yard run in overtime capped a rally from a 37-13 halftime deficit as the Bearcats earned a dramatic opening victory over the Scouts in a game that featured a prolific duel between DGSG's Tyce Smith and Bridger's Gage Goltz. Goltz ran, threw or returned a punt for the game's first four touchdowns and added two more in the second half, including a 45-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter to put Bridger ahead 51-37. Smith, who threw five TD passes and ran for two more, sent the game into OT with a 16-yard run and a tying 35-yard pass to Kameron Myllymaki that also required a 2-point kick by Smith. It was Myllymaki's fourth TD reception of the night, the previous three coming from 5, 30 and 30 yards. Goltz's TD runs covered 70, 65 and 9 yards, and the punt return went for 50.

Editor's Note: To have games included here, submit scores and scoring details to 406mtsports.myteamscoop.com.

0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

false