Class A

• Lockwood 15, Miles City 14: Tyce Casterline kicked a game-winning field goal with five seconds left to give the Lions a thrilling win over the Cowboys. Johnny Moser gave Lockwood a 6-0 lead on a 20-yard run in the first quarter and the Lions led 6-0 at halftime. It wasn't until early in the fourth quarter that Lockwood would strike again, this time on a keeper by Casterline. Trailing 12-0, the Cowboys answered with a pair of touchdown runs by Andy Bundy, one of them a 70-yard burst. A two-point conversion put the Cowboys up 14-12 with seven minutes to play. With time winding down, Lockwood drove the field to set up Casterline's field goal.

Class B

• Shepherd 28, Glasgow 8: Aidan Lammers ran for all four touchdowns, including three in the fourth quarter, as the Mustangs turned a two-point deficit entering the final 12 minutes into a decisive triumph over the Scotties. Lammers scored from 19 yards out in the first quarter for a 6-0 lead, and it would be Shepherd’s last points until he hit paydirt from 1, 7 and 10 yards away in the fourth. Wyatt Babb’s 24-yard TD reception had given Glasgow an 8-6 lead that stood through halftime and the third quarter.

• Missoula Loyola 21, Three Forks 14: Playing at Washington Grizzly Stadium, the Rams had enough offense and got big plays on defense for a season-opening win. After Shane Williams found Tallyn McCauley to put the Wolves up 6-0, the Rams recovered a muffed punt at the Wolves' 1-yard line and Taylor Jones punched it in. A Malik Lyttle interception stopped a Three Forks drive late in the second quarter. The Rams took a quick 14-6 lead after halftime on a three-yard run by Jack Clevenger, but the Wolves responded with a Shane Williams touchdown run and a two-point conversion for a 14-14 tie going into the final quarter. Clevenger threw a touchdown strike to Nolan Lee to put the Rams up 21-14, and Ethan Stack ended the Wolves' final drive at the Loyola 17 yard line with an interception.

8-Man

• Arlee 68, Victor 12: Jace Arca had a huge afternoon with a rushing touchdown, passing reception for a TD, interception return for a score and fumble return for six points as the Warriors drubbed the Pirates. Arca scored three TDs in the first quarter on a 56-yard run, 12-yard pass from Kendall O'Neill and 47-yard pick-6. O'Neill also tossed a 12-yard scoring pass to Bridger Smith. Alec Rowlan scored both of Victor's TDs, including a 10-yard run for an early 6-0 lead.

• Wibaux 38, Ekalaka 6: Will Ree scored three touchdowns — including a 55-yard kick return to begin the game — and Wyatt Ree contributed a 38-yard scoring jaunt as the perennially powerful Longhorns celebrated their return to 8-Man by thumping the Bulldogs. Wibaux jumped to a 38-0 lead with the help of a 35-yard run by Birch Obrigewitch.

6-Man

• Big Sandy 26, Highwood 13: Lane Demontiney caught a 49-yard touchdown pass from Jake Darlington and took a hand-off 28 yards for another score, and the defending state champs opened their title defense with a victory. Cooper Taylor scored on a 20-yard burst and had a 61-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Chase Tinklenberg threw a pair of touchdown strikes to Ryder Zanto and Wyatt Mortensen for the Mountaineers.

• Shields Valley 58, North Star 44: Robbie Anderson threw seven -- that's right, seven -- touchdown passes covering 324 yards, as the Rebels outscored the Knights in a wild one. Jace Page, Tanner Sanderson, Ian Danielson and Myles Fehlmann all caught TD passes. Danielson added a 25-yard rushing touchdown. The Knights didn't lack for offense themselves, as Parker Hansen got things going with a 60-yard kick return in the opening quarter, and Xander Searles hit paydirt twice, as did Chris Burkhartsmeyer, who had the longest scoring run of the game at 32 yards.

