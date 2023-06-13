The Montana East-West Shrine Game is the one high school football all-star game in Montana that stands above the rest and this year, it will return to historic Naranche Stadium in Butte.

There will certainly be a heavy Butte presence as a number of Bulldogs played their way onto the West roster, but beyond that, some of the best high school football seniors in the state of Montana will gather for the 76th annual Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kickoff on Saturday is set for 7 p.m.

The West team has won what's the longest continuous Shrine game in the United States the past two years including a 40-21 victory last year.

Players from all classifications and future college football players, many for the Bobcats, Grizzlies or Frontier programs in the state will take the field on Saturday night for the last time as high school players and here are 10 that you should keep an eye on.

Patrick Duchien, QB, Florence (Montana State)

There's no doubt that Duchien is one of the most dynamic players in the state and will head to Montana State to add competition to the QB room in the fall. The two-time state champion passed for over 2,000 yards (2,804) last season and also rushed for over 1,000 (1,124). The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder accounted for 50 touchdowns last season (31 passing, 19 rushing) and fans will certainly see why Montana State added the Class B standout to their 2023 class. He'll be one of two quarterbacks on the West team.

Jarrett Wilson, QB, Polson (Montana Tech)

Local fans will want to pay close attention when Wilson is playing quarterback because he signed to do the same thing for Montana Tech. The Diggers landed one of the most productive players in recent Montana high school football history as Wilson has two 3,000-yard passing seasons to his credit and three with at least 2,500 yards through the air. Additionally, he threw 115 touchdown passes and never fewer than 32 in a season.

As a runner, Wilson has scored 27 times including 17 as a senior when he rushed for 886 yards. He's also had eight 100-yard rushing games in his career, so between Wilson and Duchien, the East defense should have its hands full.

Talon Marsh, DL, Helena Capital (Montana State)

The Montana Gatorade Player of the Year for the 2022 high school football season is one of five Capital Bruins on the West team after CHS went undefeated and captured the Class AA state title.

Marsh, who set Capital single-season records in sacks (23), tackles for loss (25), and hurries (37) this season, which included three sacks in the state championship game, was all-state in three sports this school year (football, wrestling and track) and helped the Capital boys win a state track title too. That's in addition to winning a state wrestling championship and winning the quick-pin award in 2022.

Marsh finished his high school with a total of 42 sacks, 59 tackles for loss and 53 hurries. The 6-foot-1, 235-pounder was also credited with 194 career tackles.

Tom Carter, RB, Helena Capital (Montana State)

Carter also had a spectacular season for the Helena Capital Bruins and led Class AA in rushing yards, while finishing fourth among all running backs in the state. Yet, the explosive athlete that also won the 200-meter state title as a junior, led all classifications with a 9.94 yards per carry average.

Carter is expected to play wide receiver for Montana State, which makes sense because he also averaged more than 20 yards per reception and caught seven touchdowns.

In addition to being a three-time all-state sprinter and running a sub-11 second 100-meter dash, Carter was clocked in the 40 at 4.43. He's explosive and scored once every six times he touched the ball this past season, which is another good reason to keep an eye on him during the 2023 Montana East-West Shrine game.

Adam Jones, RB, Missoula Sentinel (Montana State)

According to 247 Sports, Jones is the top-ranked recruit from Montana in 2023 that will be playing in the game. He's ranked third overall in the state and will be at running back along with Carter.

Just like Carter, Jones was equally dangerous as a runner and receiver for the Spartans, who made it to the state semifinals after winning consecutive Class AA state championships in 2020 and 2021.

Despite playing high school ball in Missoula, Jones will play collegiately in Bozeman and racked up nearly 1,600 total yards this past season, with over 1,029 on the ground and 533 as a receiver on 53 receptions.

Hunter Sharbono, DL, Fairview (Montana State)

At 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, Sharbono certainly has the build to be a Division-1 football player and that's what Montana State is counting on with the 8-man star.

The former state football champion in 2019 and all-state selection played just about everywhere for the Fairview Warriors. He played defensive line, linebacker, and running back. During the Shrine game, he'll be a defensive lineman and it will be fun to see the 8-man standout go up against a bunch of 11-man players.

Cole Taylor, QB, CMR (Montana State)

Despite having a stellar season at quarterback for the CMR Rustlers in 2022, Taylor is likely going to be a linebacker at Montana State.

The Bobcats are no stranger to converting a former high school quarterback to linebacker (Troy Andersen) and Taylor will look to follow that path.

However, he was a standout quarterback for a reason and he'll be slinging it one final time for the East team on Saturday night. He ranked seventh in the state in passing yards this past season while also rushing for nearly 400 yards.

Jake Casagranda, QB, Bozeman (Montana Tech)

Another potential future Montana Tech signal-caller will be on the field, this time quarterbacking the East squad.

In terms of Class AA quarterback production Casagranda, who led the Bozeman Hawks to the state title game and a runner-up finish, was one of the best. Over the past two seasons, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound passer has thrown 51 touchdowns (33 in 2022) compared to just 11 interceptions. He also ran for over 300 yards this past season.

I probably have too many quarterbacks on this list and could have made a case for Gage Norslien of the East team too, who is headed to Carroll, but Casagranda is one I'll be watching and my guess is the Montana Tech fans in Butte will be too.

Luke Smith, TE, Bozeman (Montana State)

Luke Smith is exactly what Division-1 programs are looking for in a tight end, yet the Bozeman standout could have played in this game as a tight end or a defensive end.

Following a season in which he caught 44 passes for 845 yards and 12 touchdowns, Smith will play tight end on Saturday night in the Montana East-West Shrine game and that'll be a treat for fans.

Smith averages 19.2 yards per reception, which is insane for a tight end, especially one that averaged nearly four catches per game during the 2022 season. On top of that, Smith was the Eastern AA Defensive MVP. The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder registered 48 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and 25 quarterback hurries this past season for Bozeman.

But as the only tight end on the East roster, he'll be plenty busy.

Bryce Grebe, LB, Melstone (Montana State)

Not many six-man football players get a shot at D-1 college football. Yet, Bryce Grebe of Melstone is following in the footsteps of his brother, Brody and will play on the defensive side of the ball for the Bobcats.

Grebe did just about everything for Melstone. He probably even purified water and passed it out during timeouts. Yet, he spent most of his time playing quarterback and linebacker at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds.

On top of being a football standout, he also excels in track and field, basketball and the rodeo. The four-sport athlete will play linebacker on Saturday and the fiery competitor will get the opportunity to play 11-man football, after standing out at the 6-man All-Star game in Highwood earlier this month.