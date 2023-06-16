BUTTE – After a week full of practices and festivities, the 76th annual Montana East-West Shrine Game kicks off at Naranche Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m.

While the game itself serves as the main event of the week, everyone involved understands that the Shrine Game goes way beyond football.

This year, the Shrine Game’s patient ambassador is Gavin Devers, an eight-year old from Dillon who was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy at 15 months old.

Devers has spent time around the West squad in Butte this week and he got to meet the East team as they arrived in the Mining City on Friday. Spending time around Devers has made both teams realize the true meaning behind the week.

“The best thing is when the coaches and players realize, through the Shriners Hospital and the patient, Gavin, that this is bigger than you are. I think everyone has that moment at some point during the week when you say ‘Wow, this is pretty special,’” West head coach Kyle Mihelish said.

The East head coach, Derek Lear, emphasized that sentiment as he has experienced the week as a head coach for the first time.

“I think people get caught up in sports with the wins and losses. In my opinion, athletics and activities for high school kids goes way beyond what sport they are playing. That ties right into this game, it is bigger than any one of us coaches, coordinators and players. We’re playing for something bigger than us, this is a big deal,” Lear said.

Both teams have spent the entire week together, starting practice on Sunday afternoon. Most days include three practices, team meals and other activities.

It is no surprise that by the end of the long week, there is no shortage of camaraderie with either squad. Whether players were teammates or bitter rivals during the high school season, it didn’t take long to come together.

“Oh it’s awesome, it’s been so fun. All the guys, we mesh super well. Kids you may have beef with playing during the season, they turned out to be just like us,” Helena Capital’s Tom Carter said with a laugh.

It’s been the same story for the East, as the players relished the opportunity to meet other top players in Montana that they may have competed against.

“It’s been fun, it’s nice to get past the numbers and jerseys and get to put a face to it. Being able to experience every day and practicing three times a day with these guys, it’s been a blast,” Fairview’s Hunter Sharbono said.

Carter and Sharbono may be standing on different sidelines on Saturday night but that will change soon as both are signed to play football at Montana State.

Plenty of future teammates got the chance to catch up this week, as both rosters are stacked with talent attending MSU, UM and Frontier Conference programs.

Both head coaches are used to leading great players, as both Mihelish (Helena Capital) and Lear (Lewistown) are coming off of state championships in 2022.

It’s a different animal this week, though, as both coaches are leading rosters full of the premiere players from throughout the state.

“As a coach you never have to worry about who goes in next, because the next guy is always just as good as the guy that was just in. As the coach of my own team (Capital) I’m always trying to find all the pieces to the puzzle. The pieces to the puzzle are all here,” Mihelish said.

“It’s the best of the best. A lot of them are one-rep guys, if they make a mistake they fix it right away,” Lear added.

While many of the players participating in the Shrine Game will be playing football or another sport in college, it is their final chance to play high school football.

Saturday’s matchup may mean the end for the players’ high school careers, but they will be showcasing their final act on one of the biggest of stages in Montana.

“Playing here at Naranche is going to be something special, this stadium is going to be packed. There will be a lot of people here and I know the environment around Butte will get crazy, I think it will be a lot of fun,” Florence’s Patrick Duchien said.

There is no doubt that players from both squads will look to leave it all out on the field on Saturday night.

“You can bet I’ll be going 110% on every play. I have nothing to lose and I’ll just go out there and do my best, hopefully we’ll put on a show,” Sharbono said.

And while the Shrine game means way more than simply football, both teams will hope to close this chapter with a victory.

The West will be going for its third consecutive victory over the East, while Lear’s team will hope to end that streak.